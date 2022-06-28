Hilde Lee: Black olives lend tangy energy to potato salad

Are you looking forward to a cookout this coming Monday for Independence Day? Are you going to try a new recipe? For a number of years, I have been making my Black Olive Potato Salad for cookouts. The tanginess of the black olives pairs well with any meat dish, and the salad can be made several hours ahead.

Potatoes have been part of our food ingredients for centuries. The white potato was one of the greatest emissaries of the New World to the old. However, at first, potatoes were considered food suitable only for chickens and pigs. The white potato (sweet potatoes and jams are in a different family) was originally cultivated in Peru, where the varied soils produce variations in the potato.

It is said that the potato had to cross the Atlantic seven times to become popular in the American colonies. This was long after it had been accepted in England, Ireland and, to some degree, on the Continent in the 16th century. Although the potato was introduced in France as an ornamental plant in the same century, it remained highly suspect for eating until the great botanist Parmentier proved its beneficial qualities in 1771.

Each of the potato-consuming countries of the world has added its own distinctive recipes. The Teutonic countries created a potato salad tossed with oil, vinegar, and seasonings that has become standard.

In the United States, we discovered the potato chip (again by mistake) when a chef in Saratoga cut his potatoes too thin for ordinary frying. Another of our specialties is the baked potato, which came about because of the variety of potato grown in certain volcanic soils in Idaho. In recent years, frozen foods have given us prepared potatoes with very little work left to do in the kitchen except heating.

I like all types of potato dishes — from soups to salads, and even cakes. My Black Olive Potato Salad can be prepared with either pasta or potatoes. It gets top billing with barbecued meats. The salad also works with roasted meat for a winter treat.

Pasta Salad with Black Olives

Serves 4 to 6

8 ounces fusilli (corkscrew pasta)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium tomatoes, peeled

1 can (21/4 ounces) sliced black olives, drained

½ cup sliced celery

¹⁄³ cup chopped red pepper

¹⁄³ cup chopped green pepper

¾ cup blanched broccoli florets

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Dressing:

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Dash of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

7 tablespoons olive oil

Cook the fusilli in boiling salted water until al dente, rinse in cold water, and drain. Transfer the pasta to a serving dish and toss with the olive oil.

Chop the tomatoes into bite-sized pieces and add them with the olives, celery, red pepper, green pepper, broccoli, chili pepper, and chopped cilantro to the pasta. Toss well to combine.

Whisk together the vinegar, lime juice, water, mustard, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Gradually add the oil, while continuing to whisk.

Pour the dressing over the salad and combine well. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.