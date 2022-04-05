Hilde Lee: Berries traveled a long way to reach cereal bowl

It was not too long ago that berries and other seasonal fruits, like melons, pears and cherries, were only available in season, when the climate was right for their ripening. I am a berry lover and was pleased to find three kinds of berries — blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries — in one attractive package at Food Lion recently. However, then I had to decide which ones to use first — or whether I should mix them.

The strawberry has been the most common berry throughout history. It has a peculiar and unique structure. Some historians claim that it is a false fruit. Its seeds, unlike any other fruit, are on the outside of the plant and are really the true fruits of the strawberry plant. The Latin name “fraga” refers to the fruit’s fragrance.

Both the Old World and New World knew wild strawberries. Often the flavor of the wild small strawberry was better than that of the cultivated ones. Over time, enthusiasm for strawberries grew, which encouraged their cultivation. Thus, in the 14th century, organized cultivation of strawberries began in northern Europe. There were white ones, green ones, red ones and eventually green ones with a special musky flavor. The red ones survived.

The next step in strawberry cultivation came with the colonization of the Americas. A native wild strawberry was found to be growing in North America. Another species, the larger, juicier pine strawberry, was found on the West Coast of both North and South America. These larger berries, with more of a pineapple flavor, were red, yellow and white.

A well-known French botanist, Antoine Duchesne, wrote about the development of strawberries in 1766, when he was only 19.

The French Revolution impeded the advances being made in the cultivation of strawberries and other fruits, leaving further development to the British in the 19th century. In 1821, most modern varieties of strawberries were pioneered by British botanist Thomas Andrew Knight.

There are now hundreds of varieties of strawberries. They vary in size and flavor and are best eaten raw with cream, as in England. Strawberry shortcake has become a traditional birthday dessert in many households.

What about the raspberry? It started life growing in the cooler regions of the northern hemisphere.

The first people known to have cultivated raspberries were the ancient Greeks, who called the fruit “idaeus,” the modern botanical name for raspberries. Today, raspberries are grown from the Arctic Circle to northern India and the Himalayas, where they are a very dark red, almost black. The darker the berry, the better the flavor.

A close relative to the raspberry is the blackberry. The name “blackberry” usually refers to the common European blackberry, but also refers to a large group of fruits that may look red or black and have a varying amount of thorns. There are more than 2,000 varieties of blackberries.

When a blackberry is picked, it comes off its plant with its receptacle — the solid center to which the druplets (the round black, juicy parts) are attached. The entire berry is eaten. However, when a raspberry is picked, the cluster of druplets comes away from the receptacle. I am not fond of blackberries — too many seeds.

However, my favorite berry is the blueberry. Blueberries are found wherever there is enough moisture in all seasons. Blueberries are the most recent example of a fruit taken from the wild and brought into commercial cultivation. This began in New Jersey in 1920, when the blueberry was introduced by Dr. F. V. Coville.

They make excellent jelly. What would muffins be without blueberries?

I like any variety of berry, but am partial to strawberries and blueberries. What is breakfast cereal without berries? For me, they start the day.