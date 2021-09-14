Hilde Lee: Be ready for fall with simple apple pie recipe

The first written mention of apples is credited to Homer in his "Odyssey." However, the word he used was "melon," which the Greeks applied to any round fruit that grew on a tree. The Bible is not specific about the nature of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The notion that it was an apple came much later.

During the first and second centuries, it was discovered how to produce apples of the same variety by taking cuttings and a good tree and grafting them onto a suitable rootstock, where they grew into branches producing apples. Historians tell us that it is possible that apple blossoms fertilized with selected pollen can produce a fruit that is from a different variety.

These same scholars described three varieties of apples popular in Roman times. Two of the varieties have survived until the present time. One is the Lady apple, which had been bred by Appius. It is a small hard apple. Another apple, Court pendu plat, of the same time period, is a French apple with a very delicate flavor.

After the fall of the Roman Empire, the Arabs, who lived in warm regions, were not interested in apples. However, apples continue to be grown and developed in Europe. In medieval England, the two leading kinds of apples were the Costard, a very large apple, and the Pearmain.