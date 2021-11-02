Hilde Lee: Baked beans recipe honors Native heritage

My recent columns have focused on explorations and foods all over the world. What about our own country? The original variety of foods and lifestyles were entirely different in this New World — both north and southern hemispheres. Let’s see what some North American foods were like, starting with the Southeast and the Northeast.
In the 1540s Hernando de Soto and his soldiers found the natives of Florida and the South raising corn and beans near the walls of their villages. Deer, wild geese and a variety of fish from the rivers and ocean were the basis of their everyday repasts.
By the late 1600s, the Cherokee lived in log houses and had established trade with the early Scottish and English settlers. By the 1800s, the Cherokee Nation was publishing its own newspaper. The literacy rate among the Cherokee was higher than that of the white settlers in the area.
Corn and beans were the staple foods of the Southeast. Corn was boiled with wood ashes until the kernels swelled up. This mixture was then dried and ground into meal with wooden mortars. The natives used this meal to make bread or added it to stews for a complete meal. Wild onions, a spring treat in the Southeast, were served with the corn.
No part of corn was ever wasted. The Kernels were cooked and eaten in many different ways. The husks became wrappers for solid foods, or dolls for the children. The stalks were used for fodder for animals. The green cobs were made into sweet jelly and corn syrup.
De Soto, was the first white man to travel extensively through much of the Southeast. He was the first to note the number of varieties of corn grown by the Native Americans.
Flat cakes made with cornmeal were everyday eating for most Southern Indian tribes. These corn pones were a particular favorite. In early times, they were cooked directly in the campfire.
The Southern Indian tribes discovered peanuts. They ate them, buried their dead with them, and used them as motifs throughout their dwellings, particularly on pots. The Spanish conquerors of the Southeast and Mexico took peanuts back to Europe.
Let’s go north to the area of the Atlantic Coast, where seafood and wild game were eaten at most meals. Flocks of turkeys provided everyday dinners (and many leftovers). The Northeastern coast was inhabited by Indian tribes, including Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida and Iroquois. They were basically farmers and hunters in settled villages. Two or three families occupied most dwellings.
The major crops — corn, beans, and squash — were thought to be female. They were called the Three Sisters. Mohawk women planted corn in holes poked into the ground with digging sticks. When the corn sprouted, they the piled earth around the base of the stalks, enabling the beans to climb the corn stalks.
During the summer and fall, women gathered acorns, butternuts, walnuts, grapes, hazelnuts, cherries, blackberries, blueberries and beechnuts. In the Chippewa tradition, the road to the afterlife was lined not with good intentions, but with large, ripe, juicy berries that tempted people to stop and eat rather than continue the journey.
Wild rice has been called the most nutritive food consumed by the American Indians. Grown only in the Great Lakes region, this rice is harvested by hand in late August and early September. Now it is grown commercially and harvested by machines. The Chippewa in Minnesota maintain that it is not the same. Even today, locals still gather the rice in canoes that are poled through the rice beds. Traditionally, the wild rice was cooked with venison, fish or bear meat.
Another important native food is maple sugar. Sugar-making is a time-consuming process. Wild plants provided the Indian tribes not only with seeds and roots, but also with tender greens in the spring. These greens were parboiled and then combined with meat. Thus, the Chippewa received the nutrients, which today we have in pills from the doctor. Let’s all go out and chop some edible grasses.
Maple-Molasses Baked Beans
■ 1 pound dried navy, kidney, pinto or black beans
■ 4 to 6 strips salt pork or thickly sliced bacon
■ 1/2 cup maple syrup
■ 1/2 cup molasses
■ 1 teaspoon dry mustard
■ Salt ( optional )
Place the beans in a large pot and cover them with water. Soak overnight. In the morning, drain the beans and then cover them with fresh cold water. Cook the beans in the liquid over low heat, for 2 to 3 hours, until tender. Add more water as needed to keep beans from sticking. Drain water from beans.