Hilde Lee: Baked beans recipe honors Native heritage

My recent columns have focused on explorations and foods all over the world. What about our own country? The original variety of foods and lifestyles were entirely different in this New World — both north and southern hemispheres. Let’s see what some North American foods were like, starting with the Southeast and the Northeast.

In the 1540s Hernando de Soto and his soldiers found the natives of Florida and the South raising corn and beans near the walls of their villages. Deer, wild geese and a variety of fish from the rivers and ocean were the basis of their everyday repasts.

By the late 1600s, the Cherokee lived in log houses and had established trade with the early Scottish and English settlers. By the 1800s, the Cherokee Nation was publishing its own newspaper. The literacy rate among the Cherokee was higher than that of the white settlers in the area.

Corn and beans were the staple foods of the Southeast. Corn was boiled with wood ashes until the kernels swelled up. This mixture was then dried and ground into meal with wooden mortars. The natives used this meal to make bread or added it to stews for a complete meal. Wild onions, a spring treat in the Southeast, were served with the corn.