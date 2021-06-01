Hilde Lee: America's love of beef was thousands of years in the making

Are you ready for a patio cookout with family and friends? With the relaxation of mask wearing, we are beginning to feel like humans again; we can be social and have some camaraderie. Let’s barbecue some burgers or steaks — and how about some corn on the cob? Potato salad or macaroni salad and strawberry pie for dessert are highlights of my menu.

While living in New Mexico for some time in the mid-2010s, I became very conscious of buying meat for the outdoor grill. I did not always get beef. One day, I went to the butcher with the intent of getting lamb chops for a cookout. So I asked for a number of lamb chops in addition to the beef.

“Lady, we don’t cotton to that kind of meat, and we don’t carry ‘meat on a stick.’ How about some T-bones or some lean ground beef for the elderly folk?” the butcher replied. I guess we were too close to Texas beef, and no butcher would “cotton” to anything else.

Many of us think of Texas when we talk about beef. However, beef cattle are bred throughout the United States in very scientific environments with regard to local conditions and even the food preferences of the area. The best-known breeds of cattle used for food in this country are Shorthorn and Hereford, both originally from England. Aberdeen Angus from Scotland and the Brahman, bred especially for warm climates, also grace our barbecues.