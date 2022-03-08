Hilde Lee: A quest for foods Don Quixote enjoyed

Do you ever sit and wonder what real or fictional characters ate in years past? I love to armchair-travel into history. During one of our trips to Spain, I decided to do some research and acquaint myself with one of the country’s favorite characters — Don Quixote. Where did he live, and what were some of his favorite foods?

A little more than 400 years ago, in 1604, a book was published about Don Quixote. He had left his village of La Mancha wearing a rusty suit of armor and a bashed-up helmet. He had partaken of a meager meal of salt cod at a roadside inn, and was ceremonially be-knighted by the innkeeper with a thwack on the shoulder.

Throughout the book, Miguel de Cervantes feeds us morsels about life in the early 1600s. Don Quixote is an excellent guide to the foods and cooking of La Mancha, which has changed very little.

In the book, Sancho Panza, Don Quixote’s sidekick, says that he has an onion, a bit of cheese and a few hunks of bread. However, he declares that these are not the foods for a valiant knight like Don Quixote.

In the first paragraph of the book, Cervantes tells us that Don Quixote is a gentleman of the landed gentry — the sort who kept a lance on the rack, an old shield, a thin nag and a racing greyhound. He was a gentleman of 50, lean, qaunt-faced, an early riser and an aficionado of hunting.

Most nights he ate an olla, a boiled dinner, or salpicion — leftovers. Duelos y quebrantos was reserved for Saturday nights. Lentils were reserved for Fridays. Some Sundays, he dined on squab, which frequently used up three-quarters of his income.

Cervantes tells us that the olla served in Don Quixote’s house contained more beef than mutton. This indicates that Quixote lived with meager financial resources. In those times, beef was cheaper than lamb and mutton. Beef, probably salt beef, was so common that it was served to the poor, while veal was reserved for the affluent.

Salpicon is essentially leftovers from the midday olla. Salpicon is a cold salad made by chopping the leftover meat and vegetables from the stew pot and dressing them with salt, olive oil and a little vinegar.

By the time Cervantes wrote “Don Quixote,” many New World plants had been brought back to Spain. They were grown experimentally or ornamentally. It is likely that Cervantes knew of beans, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and chocolate, although he never mentioned them.

One New World plant that gained wide acceptance early-on and might have been used in cooking by Don Quixote’s housekeeper was the capsicum annuum pepper – the chili. When Columbus tasted the hot chili, he called it pimiento, a variation of the Spanish word for black pepper.

On Saturdays, Don Quixote ate duelos y quebrantos, which can be interpreted as bacon and eggs. The bacon could have been salted meat of almost any kind, particularly innards.

In Cervantes’ time, Saturdays were days of semi-abstinence when meat and salt pork were not allowed, but animal parts were. Thus, a soup of chicken feet, gizzards, lamb brains or tripe would be thickened with beaten eggs. Today, this dish consists of eggs with lamb brains and some bacon.

On Fridays, Don Quixote ate lentils. Because it was Friday — a day of abstinence from meat in the Catholic Church — the lentils were cooked without meat or sausage. However, the addition of the olive oil of the region, garlic, onions, and such spices as cumin made a substantial and tasty meal. Today, the region of La Mancha grows most of the lentils of Spain.

Sundays were special for Don Quixote when he added palomino or pichon (squab or dove) to the meal. The bird might have been fat and tender from the farmyard or a wild dove brought in by Don Quixote, a keen huntsman. Even today La Mancha teems with small game birds and rabbits.

In another part of the book, a goatherd who joins Don Quixote for dinner is offered a haunch of cold rabbit. This cold dish, known as escabeche, is a preparation in which the rabbit is cooked and preserved in an herb-and-vinegar marinade. This was once a way of keeping game for a period of time without refrigeration.

In another column, I’ll tell you more about the foods of Spain — and about Dulcinea, the love of Don Quixote’s life, whom he seldom saw, even from a distance. He used to stand in front of her house and admire an image he had of her. Ah, sweet love and good food always go together.