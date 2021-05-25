Ham and cheese rolls make entertaining easier

That sound you'll hear on Memorial Day weekend is the noise of a million bottles of rosé as it's poured into glasses. After last year's virtual break, this three-day holiday promises to be a major in-person celebration. Travel is expected to run 60% higher than last year as more than 37 million Americans are expected to celebrate at least 50 miles from home.
The following recipe is adapted from "It's Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes" (Penguin Random House; $30) by Ashley Christensen and Kaitlyn Goalen.
Testers' note: Make sure the butter is at room temperature, so it absorbs all the Worcestershire. If it doesn't all get incorporated, pour off any leftover liquid from the butter. Additional butter is excellent brushed on grilled chicken or pork — or any roast meat sandwich for that matter. The authors also advise that it's good on popcorn.
Ham and Swiss Cheese Rolls
Makes 12 Rolls
1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tbsp. light brown sugar
2 tbsp. poppy seeds
2 tbsp. minced yellow onion
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
One 12-pack Hawaiian slider rolls
1/3 cup mayonnaise
8 oz. thinly sliced deli ham
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (about 7 oz.)
Make the compound butter: In a small bowl, combine the butter, sugar, poppy seeds, onion, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce, and mix well. Set aside.
Assemble the rolls: Cut each roll in half horizontally. Place the bottom halves, cut side up, on a work surface. Spread evenly with mayonnaise. Divide the ham evenly among the roll bottoms, tearing or cutting the slices into pieces as needed to fit the roll. (You don't want too much overhang). Divide the cheese evenly among the roll bottoms, arranging it on the ham. Cover with the roll tops, pressing gently but firmly. Arrange the rolls on a rimmed baking sheet, spacing them just a few inches apart, and spread some compound butter evenly on top of each roll; you will have leftover butter.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake the rolls for 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the rolls are hot throughout. Brush a little more softened butter on the rolls' tops and serve hot.