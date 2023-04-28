As the May 6 coronation of Britain’s King Charles III approaches, many Americans are planning to mark the occasion themselves with parties — or, as the event will be televised at 5 a.m. for Eastern Standard time zone viewers, generous pours of coffee at the breakfast table.

One local Charlottesville bakery is giving one of its popular Mardi Gras offerings a regal twist to help royalty buffs put on a spread fit for a king. Great Harvest Bread Company is bringing back its seasonal king cake, but instead of a tiny baby figurine tucked inside, the King Charles cake will conceal a miniature crown.

Customers are asked to reserve their cakes by Thursday for pickup times on Friday or Saturday, Great Harvest owner Aileen Magnotto told The Daily Progress.

"King cakes are so popular that I thought it would be fun to bring it back," said Magnotto, whose bakery typically sells a couple hundred king cakes in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday.

In a nod to traditional king cakes and English heraldry, the King Charles king cakes retain the purple, gold and green decorations of Mardi Gras king cakes, which also happen to be used in Charles’ royal cypher — the royal’s official monogram.

"The [British] royal colors include all the colors of the king cake," Magnotto said.

Seasonal and special-occasion offerings keep bakers and customers alike in the moment. Great Harvest's Easter Bunny bread raised $300 for UVa Children's earlier this month.

"The bread art was way too cute," Magnotto said.

At the moment, a popular item is teddy bear-shaped bread baked from the store's honey whole wheat flour.

"They're great for baby showers and gender reveals," Magnotto said, adding that a teddy bear treat also can be a cheerful pick-me-up for a friend who needs a boost. It never hurts to reserve one of those in advance, either.

"We always have one in hibernation in the freezer, but we prefer orders, so we can make them fresh," she said.

As king cake fans know, the diner who finds the tiny toy baby inside their slice is on the hook to buy the cake for the next celebration. And as royal family aficionados know, there's no telling when that day may arrive: King Charles III's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953. If you find the crown, just make a note to stay informed.

"The next coronation there is, you have to supply the cake," Magnotto said. "You'd have to host the party next time."

To reserve a King Charles king cake, go to greatharvestcville.com or call (434) 202-7813 by Thursday.