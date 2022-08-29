Eat. Drink. Burger Week aims to name 'best burger in Charlottesville'

Eat. Drink. Burger Week comes to a close Tuesday, but there's still time to help select the best burger in Charlottesville. The 2022 Battle of the Burger Joints is calling all beef lovers to get a new tradition off the ground.

The inaugural burger quest, presented by The Daily Progress in partnership with the Virginia Beef Council and sponsored by Charlottesville City Markets, gives local diners a chance to sample some off-the-menu artistry at four participating restaurants — Ralph Sampson's American Tap Room, Augusta Kitchen, South and Central Latin Grill and Steakhouse, and The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen — and weigh in on whose burger is best.

Be sure to take a moment to share photos of your favorite burgers on Instagram using the hashtag #EatDrinkBurgerWeek to seize your chance to win a Yeti cooler.

Each of the sizzling candidates is $10, and participating gives diners an opportunity to take a break from the dinner routine and try out new-to-you restaurants.

Ralph Sampson's American Tap Room is at 973 N. Emmet St. in Barracks Road Shopping Center. Details are at americantaproom.com.

South and Central is in the historic Dairy Market at 946 Grady Ave., Suite 104. Learn more at southandcentralgrill.com.

Augusta Kitchen is at 12 Old Oaks Drive in Fishersville. To find out more, go to augustakitchen.com.

The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen is at 1791 Richmond Road. Get the details at thepiedmontva.com.