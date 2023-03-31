Devils Backbone Brewing Company is planning to bring some Nelson County hospitality to its new location in Charlottesville.

Devils Backbone Backyard is scheduled to open in May in the Lark building at 1000 W. Main St. in the space vacated by Skipping Rock Beer Co. at the end of 2020 “due to the current economic climate as a result of COVID-19.”

On Friday afternoon, while a sign announcing Skipping Rock’s closure was still taped to the door, workers were inside moving and unpacking boxes. In the parking garage, spaces had already been reserved for the new tenant and a pair of Devils Backbone-liveried vehicles were parked inside.

Devils Backbone’s planned brewpub and restaurant will offer a limited food menu, a variety of the brand’s ready-to-drink canned Smash cocktails and a selection of Devils Backbone beers.

At the moment, there are no details about the menu or the decor, and an opening date has not been set. The number of jobs the new location could bring to downtown Charlottesville also has not been determined.

“It’s something we’ve been exploring for a long time,” Kim Oakley, director of marketing for Devils Backbone, told The Daily Progress. “It’s like your own backyard. If you want to walk to a Devils Backbone, it’ll be a little easier.”

The new location will seat about 100 guests and is within walking distance of the University of Virginia, eliminating the need for a 45-minute drive to the brewery’s “basecamp” in Roseland.

Future plans for the West Main location include televisions for watching sports and outdoor seating which will include gas fire pits for chilly weather.

“We’ll have a full-time brewer at that location,” Oakley said.

The Backyard will be Devils Backbone’s second off-site location. The brewery opened its first, the Outpost, in Lexington in 2016.

While Devils Backbone fans will have to wait before their first trip to the Backyard, they can still get their fill at the brewery’s Tastes Like Home Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on May 13 at its Basecamp location at 200 Mosbys Run in Roseland.

The free event will include musical performances throughout the day from the BLNDRS at 1 p.m., Tony Camm & The Funk All-Stars at 2:30 p.m., Low Water Bridge Band at 4:15 p.m. and Suggesting Rhythm at 6 p.m. The pub will be open during its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakley said the Tastes Like Home Fest will present food cook-offs and other activities to salute Virginia foods and “the largest Virginia-made beer brand in the state.”

Of the beers on its menu, Devils Backbone calls its Vienna Lager “Ol’ Faithful” due to its wide popularity.

The brewery recently teamed up with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in a partnership to take advantage of the lager’s fan base to raise money for the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative.

Devils Backbone will donate $1 from the price of each six-pack sold – up to $160,000 – to the program, which makes sure families visiting the food bank can find nutritious foods that they are accustomed to cooking and eating.

Oakley said that the food bank will use the $1 from each six-pack sold to feed four families. While some families may be thinking of chicken, vegetables and peanut butter as go-to foods, others may be more comfortable with tortillas, beans or rice, she said.

“We aren’t the heroes here. Our customers are the heroes here,” Oakley said.