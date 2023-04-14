A Charlottesville chef will be among 100 cyclists hitting the road in California next month to raise funds to help eliminate childhood hunger.

Tucker Yoder, executive chef at Broadcloth at the Wool Factory, will pedal more than 300 miles from May 8 to 11 in Santa Rosa to help the Chefs Cycle campaign for No Kid Hungry. Yoder, who has participated in two of the five previous Chefs Cycle events, raised $10,000 in 2019 and is aiming for $10,000 this year as well.

During April, guests at the Workshop and Selvedge Brewing, both at The Wool Factory, can help out by ordering a favorite brew to toast Yoder's efforts. Ten percent of weekday beer sales during April will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Yoder trades his apron for a helmet every chance he gets, savoring both solitude and the camaraderie of riding with friends.

"There's a good community of cycling chefs here," Yoder told The Daily Progress.

"Right now, it's about 150 to 200 miles a week," he said of his local cycling schedule. "I like being out there by myself in the open air, or riding with friends. It's a beautiful part of the world."

Yoder, a father of five, wants to help make sure children aren't going hungry in a land of plenty.

"It baffles me that in this country, we could have one in eight kids having trouble getting fed," Yoder said. "The folks we're trying to help aren't coming to the restaurant."

No Kid Hungry, a national campaign launched in 2010 by the nonprofit group Share Our Strength, works to provide nutritious meals and snacks in a variety of ways. The organization works with schools and community groups to help them provide breakfasts, lunches and after-school snacks or meals to growing children, as well as to develop summer meal programs to help meet needs while school is out for the summer. It also provides grants to schools, food banks and community groups to help them obtain meal carts, refrigerators and other needed equipment to bring food to children.

Yoder said he plans to fly to San Francisco and ride his bike to Santa Rosa for the event. "It was considerably cheaper, and getting a 70-mile ride under my belt is fine," he said.

At press time, donations to Yoder's campaign have reached $3,922.90 of his $10,000 goal, placing him ninth among the top 100 fundraisers. To donate, go to p2p.onecase.com. To learn more about the fundraiser, go to www.chefscycle.org or www.nokidhungry.org.