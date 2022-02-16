Buzz Bites: Two decades of local food, and a few updated hacks for classics

This week’s Buzz Bites include a recognition of 20 years of feast! and some seasonal treats returning to a menu near you.

Two decades of foodEric Gertner and Kate Collier opened feast! on Feb. 13, 2002, in Main Street Market. The husband-and-wife team opened their independent specialty food store, café and catering company in Charlottesville’s first food market hall.

These days, leading a team of more than 20, they offer a wide variety of cheeses, meats, local produce and wines, as well as running a lunch café and catering kitchen. Feast! offers its in-store shopping and dining experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Groceries and gifts may be ordered online for same-day pickup; delivery is available for a fee on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

Learn more about the shop, the team and its offerings at feastvirginia.com.

Shamrocks are backStarting Monday, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back at McDonald’s. Fans of the minty seasonal treats will want to keep an eye out for the hex code #cbf2ac, which shows the restaurant revealing the secret to the confections’ distinctive green color.

Keep an eye on the hex code #cbf2ac and look for #ShamrockShakeSZN on social media, where Shamrock aficionados will be showing off green manicures, outfits and other expressions of fandom.

While you’re at mcdonalds.com, keep an eye out for the new collection of menu hacks, including the Hash Brown McMuffin, the Surf + Turf, the Crunchy Double and the Land, Air & Sea. The hacks can be ordered by name at the restaurant or on the app and then assembled by hand at your kitchen table.

