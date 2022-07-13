 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Bites: Touring the UVa Corner just got tastier

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites begins by exploring a new local food tour that can introduce visitors and locals alike to the flavors of the University of Virginia Corner.

Take fiveCharlottesville Guide launched foodtoursbycharlottesvilleguide.com last month. It offers small plates, history lessons and tours led by local experts from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

While on a tour, foodies can expect to stop by five different restaurants to get a taste for why the Corner has a special place in many hearts. The restaurants on your tour might include such options as Bodo’s Bagels, Marco & Luca, Take It Away, Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar, The White Spot, Poké, Moge Tee, Thyme & Company and Asado.

Each tour is $75. To learn more, or to sign up, go to foodtoursbycharlottesville guide.com.

Hit the Cider TrailThe American Cider Association’s new digital Virginia Cider Trail, which launched July 6, is a year-long passport program that’ll serve up hand-crafted ciders from Central Virginia and beyond. Even better, signing up is free.

People are also reading…

More cideries are expected to join the current 29 before the program ends on June 25, 2023. In the meantime, look for Albemarle CiderWorks in North Garden, Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, Blue Bee Cider in Richmond, Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn in Roseland, Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Bryant’s Cider in Richmond, Bryant’s Cider & Brewery in Roseland, Buskey Cider in Richmond, Ciders from Mars in Staunton, Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery in Waterford, Courthouse Creeks in Maidens, Coyote Hole Ciderworks in Mineral, Ditchley Cider Works in Kilmarnock, Halcyon Days Cider Co. in Natural Bridge, Henway Hard Cider Bluemont, Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Moss Vineyards in Nortonsville and Mount Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn in Middleburg.

Also on the list are Old Town Cidery in Winchester, Potter’s Craft Cider in Charlottesville, Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg, Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton, Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton, The Winery at Kindred Pointe in Mount Jackson, Tumbling Creek Cider Taproom in Abingdon, Widow’s Watch Cider in Edinburg, Wild Hare Cider Cabin in Leesburg and Winchester Ciderworks.

Head to ciderculture.com to get all the particulars. There’s even a newsletter to sign up for if you really love them apples.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes

Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes

A summery fruit salad and spicy pork tenderloin might not seem the most natural pairing. Until you remember pork chops with apple sauce and Italian prosciutto with melon. The subtle inherent sweetness of tenderloin in particular makes it a prime candidate for sweet pairings. That’s why the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street came up with this colorful, savory dish inspired by the fresh and spicy fruit salads of Mexico. The seared pork is paired with cool, crunchy melon and cucumber. Ground cumin and ancho chili powder add a savory depth to the salad and the spice rub. The result is a study in contrasting flavors and temperatures.

Chewy chilled noodles make the perfect summer salad

Chewy chilled noodles make the perfect summer salad

As the weather warms, the Japanese don’t turn away from the ramen they enjoyed all winter. Instead, they make the chewy noodles the center of refreshingly chilled salads. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street took loose inspiration from one called hiyashi chuka. It’s a cone of chilled ramen covered with poached shrimp or chicken, plus strips of cucumber, ham, omelette, ginger, carrot and more. A flavorful dressing was essential to this pared down version with shrimp, scallions and chilled ramen. The dressing uses seasoned rice vinegar, which is flavored with sugar and salt, making it a flavorful three-in-one ingredient.

No-Cook Cooking: Put a little effort into a miniature meal

Take the most uniformly shaped scoop chips from the bag, arrange them on a plate and fill them with little layers of shredded lettuce, mashed black beans, minced black and green olives and shredded cheese. You might prefer a spoonful of tabbouleh, lemon-pepper tuna or maybe some hummus topped with chopped jalapenos and a dash of sharp paprika.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears following double Emmy nominations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert