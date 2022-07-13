Buzz Bites: Touring the UVa Corner just got tastier

This week’s Buzz Bites begins by exploring a new local food tour that can introduce visitors and locals alike to the flavors of the University of Virginia Corner.

Take fiveCharlottesville Guide launched foodtoursbycharlottesvilleguide.com last month. It offers small plates, history lessons and tours led by local experts from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

While on a tour, foodies can expect to stop by five different restaurants to get a taste for why the Corner has a special place in many hearts. The restaurants on your tour might include such options as Bodo’s Bagels, Marco & Luca, Take It Away, Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar, The White Spot, Poké, Moge Tee, Thyme & Company and Asado.

Each tour is $75. To learn more, or to sign up, go to foodtoursbycharlottesville guide.com.

Hit the Cider TrailThe American Cider Association’s new digital Virginia Cider Trail, which launched July 6, is a year-long passport program that’ll serve up hand-crafted ciders from Central Virginia and beyond. Even better, signing up is free.

More cideries are expected to join the current 29 before the program ends on June 25, 2023. In the meantime, look for Albemarle CiderWorks in North Garden, Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, Blue Bee Cider in Richmond, Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn in Roseland, Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Bryant’s Cider in Richmond, Bryant’s Cider & Brewery in Roseland, Buskey Cider in Richmond, Ciders from Mars in Staunton, Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery in Waterford, Courthouse Creeks in Maidens, Coyote Hole Ciderworks in Mineral, Ditchley Cider Works in Kilmarnock, Halcyon Days Cider Co. in Natural Bridge, Henway Hard Cider Bluemont, Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Moss Vineyards in Nortonsville and Mount Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn in Middleburg.

Also on the list are Old Town Cidery in Winchester, Potter’s Craft Cider in Charlottesville, Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg, Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton, Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton, The Winery at Kindred Pointe in Mount Jackson, Tumbling Creek Cider Taproom in Abingdon, Widow’s Watch Cider in Edinburg, Wild Hare Cider Cabin in Leesburg and Winchester Ciderworks.

Head to ciderculture.com to get all the particulars. There’s even a newsletter to sign up for if you really love them apples.