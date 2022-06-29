Buzz Bites: Toast the season with new cocktails and more

This week’s Buzz Bites include new ways to toast the nation’s birthday — and even a new place downtown to host your toasting.

At Quirk Hotel CharlottesvilleQuirk is bringing back its Bobboo cocktail lounge, a speakeasy-style spot with a curated list of Virginia and international whiskeys, hand-crafted cocktails and a menu of seasonal small bites. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Bobboo’s spirits expert, Joel Cuéllar, has curated a menu to welcome fans back to the lounge. It starts with Part 2, a drink featuring Meyer lemon-infused Singani 63, elderflower, lemon and Cocchi Rosa foam. Then there’s The Board, which includes locally cured meats, alpine cheeses, dried fruits, chocolate cherry bread and fresh fruit or half a dozen Pacific oysters with pink peppercorn-apple mignonette. Next is the Virginia Rye flight, which which features Copper Fox Rye, Catoctin Creek Roundstone and Ragged Branch Bib Rye.

For reservations and information, head to https://www.quirkhotels.com/hotels/charlottesville/eat-drink/bobboo or dial (434) 365-3890.

At Bonefish GrillThe Christmas in July special at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite cool-weather cocktail. The Winter White Cosmo is back starting Monday and will stick around through July 17.

The cocktail gets its flavors from Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice, and it’s topped with frozen cranberries.

Sip it there, or get the ingredients to go in the ‘Tinis for Two pack, which includes a cocktail shaker.

At Dunkin’If you prefer refreshments of the nonalcoholic kind, think strawberry. Dunkin’s Strawberry Layered Sips are available for a limited time, so keep an eye out for the Strawberries ‘n’ Cream Layered Iced Latte and Strawberry Layered Lemonade.

The summer menu includes the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Iced Coffee and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee. Go to www. dunkindonuts.com for all the details.

At Virginia Distillery CompanyThe Lovingston distillery’s Cuvée Single Cask came home from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge with a 98-point rating that’s the highest score awarded this year. It also was ranked No. 12 in the Top 100.

The winner stood out against more than 1,400 other entries.

It’s just the latest honor for the distillery, actually. At the International Whisky Competition, Virginia Distillery won the top two spots in the best American single-malt whisky category — Courage & Conviction American Single Malt in first place and Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Cuvée Cask in second place. Other honors included best microdistillery whisky and the top three spots in the best Virginia whisky category.

At the NY International Spirits Competition, Virginia Distillery Company was named Virginia Distillery of the Year, and the four Courage & Conviction whiskies all won awards: double gold for Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask, and Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask; gold for Courage & Conviction; and bronze for Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask.

To try the spirits for yourself, head to vadistillery.com and make reservations online.

At Revalation VineyardsFans of wine, books and music can head to Revalation Vineyards on Friday to help out the Literacy Council of Madison County, which will receive 10% of the day’s tasting room sales.

The latest Book World Meets Wine World event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. At 5:30 p.m., Melinda O’Neal, author of “Experiencing Berlioz: A Listener’s Companion,” will read from her book and offer some musical examples. She also will sign copies of her book; copies will be available for sale at the event. So will a selection of wines and nonalcoholic verjus.

Arrive at 4:30 p.m. if you’d like to meet O’Neal before the event. She is professor of music emerita at Dartmouth College, where she taught conducting and theory courses and conducted its Handel Society and Chamber Singers. She is artistic director and conductor emerita of Handel Choir of Baltimore.

Head to www.revalationvineyards.com for all the particulars.

