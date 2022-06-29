 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Toast the season with new cocktails and more

  • 0
Winter White Cosmo

Bonefish Grill is bringing back its Winter White Cosmo as a Christmas in July special from Monday through July 17. It includes Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice and is topped with frozen cranberries.

 Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

This week’s Buzz Bites include new ways to toast the nation’s birthday — and even a new place downtown to host your toasting.

At Quirk Hotel CharlottesvilleQuirk is bringing back its Bobboo cocktail lounge, a speakeasy-style spot with a curated list of Virginia and international whiskeys, hand-crafted cocktails and a menu of seasonal small bites. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Bobboo’s spirits expert, Joel Cuéllar, has curated a menu to welcome fans back to the lounge. It starts with Part 2, a drink featuring Meyer lemon-infused Singani 63, elderflower, lemon and Cocchi Rosa foam. Then there’s The Board, which includes locally cured meats, alpine cheeses, dried fruits, chocolate cherry bread and fresh fruit or half a dozen Pacific oysters with pink peppercorn-apple mignonette. Next is the Virginia Rye flight, which which features Copper Fox Rye, Catoctin Creek Roundstone and Ragged Branch Bib Rye.

For reservations and information, head to https://www.quirkhotels.com/hotels/charlottesville/eat-drink/bobboo or dial (434) 365-3890.

People are also reading…

At Bonefish GrillThe Christmas in July special at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite cool-weather cocktail. The Winter White Cosmo is back starting Monday and will stick around through July 17.

The cocktail gets its flavors from Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice, and it’s topped with frozen cranberries.

Sip it there, or get the ingredients to go in the ‘Tinis for Two pack, which includes a cocktail shaker.

At Dunkin’If you prefer refreshments of the nonalcoholic kind, think strawberry. Dunkin’s Strawberry Layered Sips are available for a limited time, so keep an eye out for the Strawberries ‘n’ Cream Layered Iced Latte and Strawberry Layered Lemonade.

The summer menu includes the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew, Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Iced Coffee and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee. Go to www. dunkindonuts.com for all the details.

At Virginia Distillery CompanyThe Lovingston distillery’s Cuvée Single Cask came home from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge with a 98-point rating that’s the highest score awarded this year. It also was ranked No. 12 in the Top 100.

The winner stood out against more than 1,400 other entries.

It’s just the latest honor for the distillery, actually. At the International Whisky Competition, Virginia Distillery won the top two spots in the best American single-malt whisky category — Courage & Conviction American Single Malt in first place and Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Cuvée Cask in second place. Other honors included best microdistillery whisky and the top three spots in the best Virginia whisky category.

At the NY International Spirits Competition, Virginia Distillery Company was named Virginia Distillery of the Year, and the four Courage & Conviction whiskies all won awards: double gold for Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask, and Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask; gold for Courage & Conviction; and bronze for Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask.

To try the spirits for yourself, head to vadistillery.com and make reservations online.

At Revalation VineyardsFans of wine, books and music can head to Revalation Vineyards on Friday to help out the Literacy Council of Madison County, which will receive 10% of the day’s tasting room sales.

The latest Book World Meets Wine World event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. At 5:30 p.m., Melinda O’Neal, author of “Experiencing Berlioz: A Listener’s Companion,” will read from her book and offer some musical examples. She also will sign copies of her book; copies will be available for sale at the event. So will a selection of wines and nonalcoholic verjus.

Arrive at 4:30 p.m. if you’d like to meet O’Neal before the event. She is professor of music emerita at Dartmouth College, where she taught conducting and theory courses and conducted its Handel Society and Chamber Singers. She is artistic director and conductor emerita of Handel Choir of Baltimore.

Head to www.revalationvineyards.com for all the particulars.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chewy chilled noodles make the perfect summer salad

Chewy chilled noodles make the perfect summer salad

As the weather warms, the Japanese don’t turn away from the ramen they enjoyed all winter. Instead, they make the chewy noodles the center of refreshingly chilled salads. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street took loose inspiration from one called hiyashi chuka. It’s a cone of chilled ramen covered with poached shrimp or chicken, plus strips of cucumber, ham, omelette, ginger, carrot and more. A flavorful dressing was essential to this pared down version with shrimp, scallions and chilled ramen. The dressing uses seasoned rice vinegar, which is flavored with sugar and salt, making it a flavorful three-in-one ingredient.

Asian chili-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4

Asian chili-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4

For this year’s Fourth of July cookout, it’s time to update long-held traditions with globally inspired flavors — starting with the burger. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street took loose inspiration from a Filipino “chori” burger to spice up ground pork. Rather than topping chorizo patties with hard-to-find banana ketchup and a pickled papaya relish, they mix Asian chili-garlic sauce into ground pork. In addition to the sauce’s namesake ingredients, it has rice vinegar, sugar and salt. So it’s several seasonings in one. And a smear of chili-garlic mayonnaise reinforces the flavors in the meat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Laura Prepon reveals she once had an abortion to save her life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert