Buzz Bites: Time for strawberries and whisky awards

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on strawberry season and award-winning local whiskies.

At Virginia Distillery CompanyLovingston-based Virginia Distillery Company came home from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with awards for three of its whiskies.

Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask each won a double gold medal. Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask picked up a gold medal.

The spirits were released in March as part of the Courage & Conviction line of American single-malt whisky. Each is distilled on site using North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water and aged for a minimum of three years. In the competition, they were among more than 3,500 entries.

Learn more at vadistillery.com.

At Chiles Peach OrchardStrawberries are in season at Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet. To help keep the process safe during the pandemic, the staff won’t be weighing the fruit you pick; instead, customers will pay ahead of time based on the size of the bucket or basket purchased.