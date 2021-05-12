Buzz Bites: Time for strawberries and whisky awards

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on strawberry season and award-winning local whiskies.
At Virginia Distillery CompanyLovingston-based Virginia Distillery Company came home from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with awards for three of its whiskies.
Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask each won a double gold medal. Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask picked up a gold medal.
The spirits were released in March as part of the Courage & Conviction line of American single-malt whisky. Each is distilled on site using North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water and aged for a minimum of three years. In the competition, they were among more than 3,500 entries.
Learn more at vadistillery.com.
At Chiles Peach OrchardStrawberries are in season at Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet. To help keep the process safe during the pandemic, the staff won’t be weighing the fruit you pick; instead, customers will pay ahead of time based on the size of the bucket or basket purchased.
If you’re hoping to pick your own fruit, be sure to check the website before you go to make sure the fruit is available and the picking site is open. You’ll need to get there no later than 5 p.m. and check in at the picking station. Don’t bring containers or bags from home; you’ll be asked to use only the prepaid containers.
Asparagus also is in season at the moment. It’s available in pre-picked packages to take home.
Get all the details at chilesfamily orchards.com.
At SheetzFor each sub Sheetz customers buy during May and June, the company will donate meals to Feeding America food banks.
The “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” deal, presented at all 621 Sheetz locations across the country, means that one meal will be donated for each 6-inch sub sold and two meals for each 12-inch sub.
At WawaTwo brand-new Wawa locations will be opening on Thursday. Look for the new Store 8659 at 3267 Proffit Road to open at 8:15 a.m. Thursday and Store 8667 to open at 10:30 a.m. at 820 Pantops Corner Way.
Bakery delightsCou Cou Rachou will be bringing French pastries and breads to 917 Preston Ave., Suite B, early this summer.
Led by Rachel De Jong, The Wool Factory’s executive pastry chef, Cou Cou Rachou made its debut in The Wool Factory’s Workshop space. Fans already are snapping up her specialties, especially the ham-and-cheese croissant.
The bakery also will serve locally sourced coffee and wine, and — in keeping with the French vibe — cut flowers to take home.