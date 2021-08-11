Buzz Bites: Thursdate comes with four-course menu at The Melting Pot

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a reminder that August is Romance Awareness Month. There’s no way you wouldn’t be aware of it in, say, February, when everything is awash in pink, chocolate and diamond commercials, but people often are too busy squeezing in late-season vacations and shopping for school gear in August to carve out much date time.
The Melting Pot started its Thursdate concept to remind people that there’s no need to wait for the weekend to hop off the hamster wheel of working too late, followed by hours of matching up forlorn lost socks from laundry loads while you binge-watch your favorite shows, which keeps you up too late, gets you behind the next day, and — well, you get the picture.
Instead, put everything else on hold and choose an excuse to ditch the routine for a date night with your sweetheart. Have you even been on a date since the pandemic started? Sharing granola bars and sports drinks on a socially distanced hike can be romantic when you’re in love — and, let’s face it, thrilled just to be outside your home’s four walls for a while — but a weeknight meal also can be a welcome way to reconnect.
Do you need to congratulate each other for finishing back-to-school shopping and checking everything off of those endless classroom supply lists? Have you completed that nagging work project or quarterly report? Is your pandemic puppy finally a fully housetrained member of the family? After the year and a half we’ve all had, any milestone that makes you smile is worth celebrating.
The Melting Pot’s Thursdate serves up a four-course meal. A choice of cheese fondue is followed by a fresh salad course and an entrée — think filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or teriyaki steak. Chocolate fondue ends the meal on a sweet note.
To learn more, go to meltingpot.com. And if the element of surprise will make date night that much sweeter for your sweetie, we won’t say a word.
Wine and artMatt Harmony of Harmony Wine will be on hand at IX Art Park for “Pop a Cork with Harmony Wine,” an artmaking and wine tasting event set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Pours will include a chardonnay, a sparkling rose, a sangria and a red blend, so expect variety. Tastings will take place on the hour.
The event is $20, and it’s for folks 21 and older. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated. You’ll be asked for your vaccination card at the box office. It’s an outdoor event, so rough weather will put a cork in it. For details, go to ixartpark.org.
Restaurant Week returns The Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Orange Tourism and LoveOrangeVirginia are joining forces to present the second Restaurant Week from Aug. 20 to 29.
Participating restaurants include Graze Steakhouse, Vintage, Provisions Market Table, La Naranja Cocina Mexicana, Krecek Kakes Bakery & Coffeeshop, Real Food, Unionville Brewing Co., My Avocado, Clear Water Fire Grill, El Vaquero West, Bella Cucina of the Lake, JB Cakes, BBQ Exchange, Chicken & Waffles, Champion Ice House and Well Hung Vineyard.