Buzz Bites: Thursdate comes with four-course menu at The Melting Pot

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a reminder that August is Romance Awareness Month. There’s no way you wouldn’t be aware of it in, say, February, when everything is awash in pink, chocolate and diamond commercials, but people often are too busy squeezing in late-season vacations and shopping for school gear in August to carve out much date time.

The Melting Pot started its Thursdate concept to remind people that there’s no need to wait for the weekend to hop off the hamster wheel of working too late, followed by hours of matching up forlorn lost socks from laundry loads while you binge-watch your favorite shows, which keeps you up too late, gets you behind the next day, and — well, you get the picture.

Instead, put everything else on hold and choose an excuse to ditch the routine for a date night with your sweetheart. Have you even been on a date since the pandemic started? Sharing granola bars and sports drinks on a socially distanced hike can be romantic when you’re in love — and, let’s face it, thrilled just to be outside your home’s four walls for a while — but a weeknight meal also can be a welcome way to reconnect.