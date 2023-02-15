This week’s Buzz Bites offers some options for foodie-centric Mardi Gras celebrations. It’s a great time of year for wine, food and fun.

At DuCard VineyardsMardi Gras Music in the Mountains with Laissez Foure will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at DuCard Vineyards. Seize some me time to sip award-winning wines while you listen to the sounds of the season from Nick Berkin on keys, Bob Bowen on bass, Haywood Giles on tenor and Ken Matthews on alto sax and clarinet.

There’s no cover charge, but reservations are recommended at ducardvineyards.com. And while you’re there, be sure to sign up for Wine Education and Exploration with Ann Czaja, who will take some of the mystery out of tasting, describing and enjoying wines at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. You’ll be learning about Chardonnays from Virginia, California and France.

At Valley Road VineyardsThe next Meritage Vertical Tasting is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Valley Road Vineyards in Crozet. The winery is teaming up again with Feast! Charlottesville to present a tasting of six Bordeaux blend vintages, four of which are library wines now; look for food pairings designed to complement each wine. The unreleased 2020 Meritage also can be tasted at this event, too.

The event is $109, plus tax and applicable Eventbrite fees; Wine Club members pay $99 plus tax, and their Eventbrite fees will be waived.

At Glass House WineryMake plans for Carnaval at Glass House Winery from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Beleza Trio will be on hand with its trademark “funkalicious samba soul” blend; listen for Madeline Sales on vocals and keys, Berto Sales on guitar and vocals and Matt Wyatt on drums.

Tropical attire is encouraged. You’ll end up wanting to dance, so be sure that outfit includes comfortable footwear. heck out glasshousewinery.com for details.