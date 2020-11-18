Buzz Bites: Thanksgiving preparations, new eateries and new menus

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a look at Thanksgiving feasts.
At Moe’s Original BBQMoe’s Original BBQ will have whole smoked turkeys and smoked meats by the pound. Some locations also will offer spiral-sliced ham.
Side dishes are available by the pan, including macaroni and cheese, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and collard greens. If you’re trying to schedule a holiday dinner or party for your coworkers, you can order in advance at moesoriginalbbq.com.
At J.M. Stock ProvisionsChoose the day and time range ahead of time for curbside pickup, and J.M. Stock Provisions will have Thanksgiving favorites waiting for you when you get there. Options include turkeys, hams, ducks, gravy, biscuits, broths and even brine kits.
Orders must be picked up at the shop at 709 W. Main St. Be sure to wear a mask when you arrive to pick up your meal.
For information, and to place your orders, go to stockprovisions.com.
At Blue Ridge CafeBlue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville is offering two options for letting someone else do the cooking this year. It’s possible to reserve a four-course Thanksgiving meal as a dine-in experience or a take-out version to serve at home.
Get the menu and all the details at blueridgecafe.com, or call (434) 985-3633.
New restaurantEl Mariachi Gordonsville is a new family-run restaurant serving elevated Mexican food and bar offerings at 65 Freedom Drive. Menu items include ceviche, Mexican hot dogs, shrimp cocktail, margaritas and other favorites.
The restaurant uses humanely raised beef, and its salsas are made fresh daily using authentic Mexican recipes.
Learn more online at elmariachi barandgrill.com or (540) 832-6088.
New menu itemsMellow Mushroom has added a variety of new menu items.
Avocado Smash is a made-to-order dish of avocados, salt, garlic and lime served with fresh bruschetta and toast points. Teriyaki wings are double baked, sweet and salty.
New salads include the Elevated Cobb Salad and the Mellow Chick Salad.
New pizza options include the Backyard BBQ Pie and the Wild in Havana Pie. Cuban flavors also appear in the Havana Hoagie.
Six new cocktails have joined the lineup as well. Get all the details at mellowmushroom.com.
Monticello and wine“From the Napa Valley to Virginia Vines: Jefferson’s Legacy in Wine,” a virtual event set for 7 p.m. Thursday, features a guided tasting with vintners Stephen Corley and Gabriele Rausse. David Givens, who is food and beverage manager at Monticello’s Farm Table, will offer food pairings. The moderator will be Ann Lucas, Monticello senior historian and development officer.
Tickets are $25. Participants will receive instructions and a wine list for the tasting. If you can’t attend, you’ll receive a link to the recorded program. Learn more at heritageharvestfestival.com.
Food partnershipThe University of Virginia Kidney Center is the first partner site to distribute food bags from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank that are packed to offer proper nutrition to dialysis patients facing food insecurity.
Through the Food Pharmacy program, more than 400 bags of food have been sent home with patients since March. Each 20-pound bag contains a variety of nutrient-dense foods for patients in renal failure, including cereals, spaghetti, rice, green beans, peaches, milk, apples and canned tuna and chicken.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!