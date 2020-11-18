Buzz Bites: Thanksgiving preparations, new eateries and new menus

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a look at Thanksgiving feasts.

At Moe’s Original BBQMoe’s Original BBQ will have whole smoked turkeys and smoked meats by the pound. Some locations also will offer spiral-sliced ham.

Side dishes are available by the pan, including macaroni and cheese, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and collard greens. If you’re trying to schedule a holiday dinner or party for your coworkers, you can order in advance at moesoriginalbbq.com.

At J.M. Stock ProvisionsChoose the day and time range ahead of time for curbside pickup, and J.M. Stock Provisions will have Thanksgiving favorites waiting for you when you get there. Options include turkeys, hams, ducks, gravy, biscuits, broths and even brine kits.

Orders must be picked up at the shop at 709 W. Main St. Be sure to wear a mask when you arrive to pick up your meal.

For information, and to place your orders, go to stockprovisions.com.

At Blue Ridge CafeBlue Ridge Cafe in Ruckersville is offering two options for letting someone else do the cooking this year. It’s possible to reserve a four-course Thanksgiving meal as a dine-in experience or a take-out version to serve at home.