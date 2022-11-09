 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

  • 0
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bonefish Grill is recognizing veterans, military members and first responders on Friday with free Bang Bang Shrimp and soft drinks.

 Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

This week’s Buzz Bites will start with treats for veterans and chances to honor them, and then move on to holiday delights to come. It’s a great time of year to show your appreciation for the people in your life who always seem to go the extra mile.

At Bonefish GrillOn Friday, veterans, military members and first responders with IDs can get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink at Bonefish Grill in recognition of Veterans Day. No purchase is required.

The restaurant offers a 10% Heroes’ Discount throughout the year, too. Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.

At Mission BBQThe American Heroes Cup campaign is back at Mission BBQ. From Saturday through the end of the year, $2 will be donated to Wreaths Across America for each American Heroes Cup purchased at the restaurant.

People are also reading…

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers’ cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Speaking of 2021 stats, Wreaths Across America placed more than 2.4 million sponsored wreaths on final resting spaces across the country. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com or www.mission-bbq.com.

At Melting PotIf you haven’t celebrated Friendsgiving yet, maybe it’s time to establish the tradition among the ride-or-die faithful who make your life better, or at least a lot more fun.

Charlottesville’s Melting Pot is offering its Best Fondue Friends Forever Friendsgiving on Wednesdays in November. The three-course repast includes prosciutto and summer sausage for dipping. The meal starts with salad and ends with chocolate fondue.

Learn more about the meal deal at https://www.meltingpot.com/best-fondue-friends-forever.aspx.

And while you’re honoring the friends who make you smile, share the love with children and families who could use a smile, too. Throughout Dec. 31, when you make a $10 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Melting Pot will give you a Donate & Dine card that’s valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more.

At Giant FoodGiant Food and Shady Brook Farms have teamed up to donate 1,000 turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help local families get ready for Thanksgiving.

Giant and Shady Brook Farms are donating a total of 10,000 turkeys to five area Feeding America food banks and pantries across the Mid-Atlantic region. Find out more at www.GiantFood.com.

At Keswick HallMaking Thanksgiving plans? Marigold by Jean-Georges at Keswick Hall is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 for $118 per adult, or $38 per child.

Appetizer choices include tuna tartare, raw bay scallops, butternut squash soup and black truffle pizza. Entrees include steamed black sea bass, roasted turkey, beef tenderloin and black truffle risotto. Among dessert options are apple tarte tatin, traditional pumpkin pie and chocolate pecan tartlet.

Head to keswick.com to learn more and make reservations.

At Virginia DistilleryIf you’re already thinking ahead for holiday gifts, remember that there are many local options for impressing folks on your list. Virginia Distillery Company is offering a new holiday gift set of its Courage & Conviction American Single Malt line, plus two new cask-strength whiskies — Courage & Conviction Bourbon Single Cask and Courage & Conviction Sherry Single Cask.

The holiday products can be picked up at Virginia ABC stores or at the distillery’s Visitors Center. Find out more at vadistillery.com.

At Devils BackboneDevils Backbone Brewing Company is joining forces with Awkward Family Photos to present a new expansion pack for the Awkward Family Photos card game. The DB x AFP Grown-up Edition consists entirely of photos submitted by fans.

One way to get the expansion pack is to pick up a Vienna Lager Variety Pack and use the scan-to-win QR code to redeem for an expansion pack.

The new variety pack, which can be found at major retailers that carry Devils Backbone brews, includes Vienna Lager and three new offerings — Oatmeal Cookie Vienna Lager, Apple Pie Vienna Lager and Vanilla latte Vienna Lager. Get all the particulars at dbbrewingcompany.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

Expect a festive atmosphere with throngs of friends and neighbors who'll be there to listen to live music, take part in a silent auction and enjoy breakfast on a festive game day. It's a convivial way to show your support for patients and families in the local Parkinson's community and the foundation's national efforts to search for treatments and a cure.

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain’s staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world’s leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil. Industry experts and authorities predict Spain’s fall olive harvest will be nearly half the size of last year’s, another casualty of global weather shifts caused by climate change. High temperatures in May killed many of the blossoms on the olive trees in Spanish orchards. The ones that survived produced fruits that were small and thin because of inadequate water. A little less moisture can actually yield better olive oil, but the recent drought is proving too much for them.

No-Cook Cooking: Produce is versatile way to extend feast's bounty

If you're looking for easy ways to enrich the flavor of your gravy, reach for a bag or two of frozen vegetables to roast with your bird. Celery, peppers, potatoes and other favorites will add depth of flavor to the drippings you may use for your gravy; if you have time for the extra step of putting the roasted vegetables in the blender or food processor, they can help thicken the gravy as well. Look for vegetable mixes labeled for pot roast or stew, and smile when you think of the time you won't be spending on chopping, dicing and sautéeing.

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Building a good grain-based veggie burger is a challenge. They’re often bland and tend to fall apart. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street tried quinoa bound with egg and panko breadcrumbs and were delighted with the results. The texture and size of quinoa make it better suited than other options for forming into patties. To punch up the flavor, they mix in pungent cheese like Gruyère or Gouda, as well as tarragon and scallions for an herbal fragrance. The patties make for great burgers when tucked into buns with toppings. But on their own, they also make a nice side dish that’s a departure from a typical salad or pilaf.

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Chef Asha Gomez adds an intriguing twist to her classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. The chocolate-hazelnut spread is an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward dough. And it made the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street wonder what other nut spreads would work. So they tried natural almond butter with three kinds of chocolate and were thrilled with the results. It makes the cookies moist, fudgy and almost brownie-like. Sliced almonds pressed onto the tops add crunch, and a final sprinkle of flaky sea salt heightened the other flavors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds hopes his new baby will be another girl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert