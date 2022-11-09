Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

This week’s Buzz Bites will start with treats for veterans and chances to honor them, and then move on to holiday delights to come. It’s a great time of year to show your appreciation for the people in your life who always seem to go the extra mile.

At Bonefish GrillOn Friday, veterans, military members and first responders with IDs can get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink at Bonefish Grill in recognition of Veterans Day. No purchase is required.

The restaurant offers a 10% Heroes’ Discount throughout the year, too. Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.

At Mission BBQThe American Heroes Cup campaign is back at Mission BBQ. From Saturday through the end of the year, $2 will be donated to Wreaths Across America for each American Heroes Cup purchased at the restaurant.

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers’ cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Speaking of 2021 stats, Wreaths Across America placed more than 2.4 million sponsored wreaths on final resting spaces across the country. Learn more at www.wreathsacrossamerica.com or www.mission-bbq.com.

At Melting PotIf you haven’t celebrated Friendsgiving yet, maybe it’s time to establish the tradition among the ride-or-die faithful who make your life better, or at least a lot more fun.

Charlottesville’s Melting Pot is offering its Best Fondue Friends Forever Friendsgiving on Wednesdays in November. The three-course repast includes prosciutto and summer sausage for dipping. The meal starts with salad and ends with chocolate fondue.

Learn more about the meal deal at https://www.meltingpot.com/best-fondue-friends-forever.aspx.

And while you’re honoring the friends who make you smile, share the love with children and families who could use a smile, too. Throughout Dec. 31, when you make a $10 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Melting Pot will give you a Donate & Dine card that’s valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more.

At Giant FoodGiant Food and Shady Brook Farms have teamed up to donate 1,000 turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help local families get ready for Thanksgiving.

Giant and Shady Brook Farms are donating a total of 10,000 turkeys to five area Feeding America food banks and pantries across the Mid-Atlantic region. Find out more at www.GiantFood.com.

At Keswick HallMaking Thanksgiving plans? Marigold by Jean-Georges at Keswick Hall is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 for $118 per adult, or $38 per child.

Appetizer choices include tuna tartare, raw bay scallops, butternut squash soup and black truffle pizza. Entrees include steamed black sea bass, roasted turkey, beef tenderloin and black truffle risotto. Among dessert options are apple tarte tatin, traditional pumpkin pie and chocolate pecan tartlet.

Head to keswick.com to learn more and make reservations.

At Virginia DistilleryIf you’re already thinking ahead for holiday gifts, remember that there are many local options for impressing folks on your list. Virginia Distillery Company is offering a new holiday gift set of its Courage & Conviction American Single Malt line, plus two new cask-strength whiskies — Courage & Conviction Bourbon Single Cask and Courage & Conviction Sherry Single Cask.

The holiday products can be picked up at Virginia ABC stores or at the distillery’s Visitors Center. Find out more at vadistillery.com.

At Devils BackboneDevils Backbone Brewing Company is joining forces with Awkward Family Photos to present a new expansion pack for the Awkward Family Photos card game. The DB x AFP Grown-up Edition consists entirely of photos submitted by fans.

One way to get the expansion pack is to pick up a Vienna Lager Variety Pack and use the scan-to-win QR code to redeem for an expansion pack.

The new variety pack, which can be found at major retailers that carry Devils Backbone brews, includes Vienna Lager and three new offerings — Oatmeal Cookie Vienna Lager, Apple Pie Vienna Lager and Vanilla latte Vienna Lager. Get all the particulars at dbbrewingcompany.com.