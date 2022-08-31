Buzz Bites: Taste of the Mountains returns to Madison

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with the return of Madison County’s Labor Day Weekend tradition.

At 2022 Taste of

the MountainsHead to Main Street in Madison from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the 26th Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival, which will feature local foods and beverages, more than 170 vendors and live entertainment.

There will be music, magic performances and a wide variety of arts and crafts.

The Wine/Beer Tent is available to visitors ages 21 and older. Best of all, admission remains free.

Go to www.madison-va.com or call (540) 948-4455 to learn more.

At OrangetoberfestThere’s no need to wait until October to enjoy what Central Virginia’s cideries and breweries have to offer. Orange Downtown Alliance will present Orangetoberfest from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 on Short Street.

Look for offerings from 15 breweries and four cideries. Food trucks will be there, too. Music will be provided by AP Project, James Tamelcoff and Hazel River Bridge Band.

If you’d like to volunteer, just email odaexecd@gmail.com. Remember to use O’Fest Volunteer in your subject line. Even better, tickets that will be $35 at the gate are $30 in advance, so there’s no need to wait to snap them up. Find all the details you need at (540) 672-2540.

At Revalation VineyardsAuthor Missy De Graff will be featured at the latest Book World Meets Wine World fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Madison County. Plan to arrive at Revalation Vineyards at 4:30 p.m. Friday for meet-and-greet time with the author of fantasy and paranormal romance books, and stick around for the question-and-answer session at 5:30 p.m.

The tasting room will donate 10% of Friday’s sales to the Literacy Council; look for a variety of wines and nonalcoholic verjus. It’s also fine to bring used toner cartridges for the Council’s ongoing fundraiser. Get all the details at revalationvineyards.com or (540) 407-1236.

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill has unveiled a new national catering service to make its classic favorites and some new options available to parties of up to 10 seafood fans. Each catering package comes with salad, fresh bread with pesto and house-baked cookies.

Among the options are Bang Bang Shrimp; Lily’s Chicken, which is served with goat cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts in a lemon basil sauce; Blackened Baja Fish Tacos, complete with warm tortillas, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, chimichurri and lime sour cream; and a Dessert Platter featuring macadamia nut brownies, cheesecake with raspberry drizzle and warm cookies.

Check out all the catering options at bonefishgrill.com.