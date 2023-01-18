 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Bites: Success for ciders, pairing wines with pies and seasonal specialties

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts is a seasonal menu option at Bonefish Grill. It can be accompanied by a glass of wine, or Winter White Cosmo with a frozen cranberry garnish.

 Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with Castle Hill Cider’s success in the 2023 Good Food Awards.

Castle Hill was a finalist for three of its ciders — Dry Hopped, Silver Bough and Sunday Muse. They are among 38 ciders to achieve finalist status from a competitive field of more than 1,750 entries.

To sample the honored creations, and others in the collection, head to the tasting room from Thursday to Sunday. Learn more at www.castlehillcider.com.

Wine and pieIt’s customary to pour a hot cup of coffee to serve with your slices, but have you ever wondered which wines would be delicious with your favorite pies?

Head to Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery for the Wine & Pie Pairing event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event is $25, and Wine Club members get a 15% discount. Reserve your space by emailing mhaney@prince michel.com.

At Bonefish GrillNew seasonal dishes are available at Bonefish Grill, including Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts, which tosses Brussels sprouts in a sweet and spicy kung pao sauce and tops them with Toasted macadamia nuts and fresh cilantro.

Baja Scallop and Shrimp Scampi serves bay scallops and shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce over linguini.

Rockefeller Butterfish tops Alaskan sablefish with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab. The fish often is compared to sea bass.

Old-Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon features a Jim Beam honey bourbon glaze, a Bordeaux cherry gastrique and freshly grated orange zest.

Chocolate Lava Cake is topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Seasonal cocktails include the Woodford Reserve Bourbon Smoked Old-Fashioned and the Winter White Cosmo, which is topped with frozen cranberries.

Learn more at www.bonefishgrill.com.

