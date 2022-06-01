Buzz Bites: Start summer by helping children get nutritious meals and snacks

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a variety of tastes of summer. Welcome a new season with local options for sustenance and satisfaction.

Helping the kidsSchools will let out soon for the summer, which means more meals and snacks will be happening at home. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is making sure local youngsters can keep getting nutritious food during summer break.

The food bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which will offer wholesome breakfasts and lunches from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from June 20 to July 28. For locations and other details, go to brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Rosé revelryThe second Saturday in June is National Rosé Day, so get ready for June 11 by stocking up on Quirk Hotel Charlottesville’s Quirk Rosé. It’s available in Quirk’s restaurants, including Q Rooftop, Lobby Bar and The Pink Grouse, and it’s also available by the bottle, which boasts a label designed by local illustrator Elizabeth Graeber.

The coral-pink wine offers flavors of red fruits, fresh herbs and pink grapefruit. Find out more at quirkhotels.com.

Honors for Starr HillThe Craft Beer Marketing Awards recently awarded Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet its Gold Crushie award in the best packaging design for bottles category. It just goes to show that presentation matters. The weekend is so close you can taste it, however, so don’t just admire the packaging; support local businesses by toasting recognized success.

At Revalation VineyardsThe Book World Meets Wine World series continues at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Andi Cumbo-Floyd will be the guest author.

The “Publishable by Death” author, who started as a creative nonfiction writer and more recently began writing mystery fiction novels under the name ACF Bookens, will read from her latest work and lead a question-and-answer session.

It’s a chance to unwind and sip some wines and non-alcoholic verjus while starting your weekend by helping neighbors. Ten percent of all of Friday’s tasting-room sales will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

