Buzz Bites: Spring means it's time for outdoor markets again

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the latest on the annual return of favorite markets filled with local produce, baked goods, meats and more.

Before dropping by, be sure to check out the markets’ websites to learn more about pre-ordering and other pandemic-friendly shopping practices.

At City Market

City Market has reopened for the season at 100 Water St. Look for fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, crafts and foods from many cultures prepared on the spot. If you haven’t had breakfast yet, you’ll be lured in by the smell of freshly roasted coffee, organic bagels, doughnuts and other treats.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September, in October and November, hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mark your calendars for May, when Farmers in the Park returns to Meade Park. Hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from May through September and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays during October.

For details, email citymarket@ charlottesville.gov, or go to www.charlottesville.gov.

In Scottsville

Rain or shine, the Scottsville Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through November at 125 Fleet St., at the Scottsville Pavilion.

While you’re downtown, keep an eye out for all kinds of Earth Day events to be presented by Scottsville’s Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment from Saturday through May 1. For details, head to svilleartsandnature.org.

Learn more about the market at market@scottsville.org or dial (434) 286-9267.

In Stanardsville

The Greene County Farmers Market’s summer season will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. All pre-orders must be picked up by 11 a.m.

Head to greenecommons.com to follow links to the vendors’ websites and shop for everything from freshly baked loaves of bread to handcrafted dragon earrings for devoted William Monroe High School fans.

At Hark Vineyards

The catering outfit and Rockpile Construction are teaming up for a two-day fundraiser for Kenya’s Makindu Children’s Program on Friday and Saturday at Hark Vineyards.

Friday’s event includes a five-course tasting menu of dishes by chef Walter Slawski paired with wines starting at 6 p.m. Look for special guest Michael Farley; there also will be a fireside performance by Mighty Joshua. The meal is $85 per person, of which $60 will be donated directly to the children’s program. Make your reservations at hawkvineyards.com.

On Saturday, Hark’s annual Virginia Verde Festival will bring in the catering outfit and Little Pig. Look for a menu of smoked meats with a Paris, Texas, vibe and Rappahannock River oysters. Josh Rogan will provide the music. Half of the proceeds will go to Makindu. Find out more online at hawkvineyard.com.

At Jersey Mike’s

If you visited Jersey Mike’s Subs on March 30 t eat or take a meal home, you took part in a national effort that raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics State Programs. More than 200 restaurants donated an entire day’s sales to help local athletes achieve their dreams of competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which will take place from June 5 to 12 in Orlando, Florida. Find out more at jerseymikes.com.

At Broadcloth

It’s hard to believe that graduation season is right around the corner, but it’ll be even harder to score dinner reservations if you and your crew wait much longer.

Broadcloth at The Wool Factory is accepting reservations for May 20 and 21. Learn more at at thewoolfactory.com/broadcloth; the website includes a quick link to resy.com.

