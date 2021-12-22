Buzz Bites: Sign up soon for the mouthwatering Greens Cook-Off

This week’s Buzz Bites will offer a look ahead to a tasty 2022, starting with the return of the Greens Cook-Off.

At Jefferson School African American Heritage CenterIs your mouth watering in anticipation of spooning a family member’s rich, bubbly macaroni and cheese next to the ham on your plate during Christmas dinner this weekend? Will you be serving your time-honored greens at a traditional New Year’s Day dinner that’s designed to lure more wealth into your life? Or will you willingly drive through all kinds of traffic and weather for a slice of your grandmother’s melt-in-your-mouth pound cake?

If you have a recipe that can’t be beat, or you want to encourage a loved one to go for the gold, registration has opened for the next Greens Cook-Off, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 19. To sign up, head to https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/culture-and-heritage/.