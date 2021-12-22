Buzz Bites: Sign up soon for the mouthwatering Greens Cook-Off

This week’s Buzz Bites will offer a look ahead to a tasty 2022, starting with the return of the Greens Cook-Off.
At Jefferson School African American Heritage CenterIs your mouth watering in anticipation of spooning a family member’s rich, bubbly macaroni and cheese next to the ham on your plate during Christmas dinner this weekend? Will you be serving your time-honored greens at a traditional New Year’s Day dinner that’s designed to lure more wealth into your life? Or will you willingly drive through all kinds of traffic and weather for a slice of your grandmother’s melt-in-your-mouth pound cake?
If you have a recipe that can’t be beat, or you want to encourage a loved one to go for the gold, registration has opened for the next Greens Cook-Off, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 19. To sign up, head to https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/culture-and-heritage/.
At Nelson 151There’s nothing quite like watching the faces of hard-to-impress friends when you settle into your seats at one of Central Virginia’s breweries, cideries or wineries and realizing you’ve wowed them with the high quality of local libations. The 12th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser continues to raise funds for Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County and Fleetwood Community Center. A portion of a special day’s sales at each participating location will help Nelson neighbors, so you can do good and enjoy yourselves at the same time.
If you’re looking for ways to entertain out-of-town guests, plan on taking them to Bryant’s Cider and Brewery on Thursday, Brewing Tree Beer Company on Friday, Nelson County Economic Development on Saturday, Afton Mountain Vineyards on Sunday, Cardinal Point Winery on Monday, Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Distillery on Tuesday, Bold Rock Hard Cider on Wednesday, Blue Toad Hard Cider on Dec. 30 and Veritas Vineyard & Winery on New Year’s Eve. Go to nelson151.com for all the details.
At SheetzSheet is teaming up with DoorDash to deliver foods and such convenience items as energy drinks, candies, chips and medicines, and through Jan. 5, there’s no delivery fee on orders of $15 or more.
Head to sheetz.com to get all the details and see if the Sheetz closest to you is participating.
At Torchy’s TacosThere will be plenty of messages in the next week or so encouraging you to dive into the latest fitness delights and try on an ever-increasing number of eating plans and diets. The folks at Torchy’s Tacos are bringing something a bit different to the table: the Body by Queso Sweepstakes.
The Austin-based restaurant chain behind the Damn Good Tacos and Green Chile Queso is giving fans the chance to win a grand prize of free Green Chile Queso for life. That’s one of 2,022 prizes to be offered; others include 1,500 free tacos of the month, T-shirts and swag packs filled with hoodies, water bottles, gym bags and other gear.
Instead of diving into deprivation out of habit, make some room in your eating plan for a new local treat and resolve to aim for balance this year. For all the particulars, head to torchystacos.com