Buzz Bites: Shark Week still offers some fresh bites

Shark Week may be winding down in terms of documentaries and television specials, but there’s still time to chomp down on some shark-themed treats in the community.

At SheetzFrom its cheerful blue icing to the gummy shark on top, the limited-edition Shark Week doughnut at Sheetz will be making its presence known in the doughnut case through Friday. Don’t wait around too long, because only six to 12 doughnuts will be available in each store each day.

The doughnut is available for $1.29 at all 629 Sheetz locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

At Bonefish GrillThe Sharktini is back at Bonefish Grill, but only through Sunday. It’s a summer twist on the restaurant’s Winter White Cosmo that gets its flavor from a shaken combination of Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and a few frozen cranberries. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.

At QuirkQuirk Hotel Charlottesville is observing National Get to Know Your Customers Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Q Rooftop. Among the drinks available will be Quirk’s signature Spritz, Pilsner and new Rosé; each is $5.