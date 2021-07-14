 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Bites: Shark Week still offers some fresh bites
0 comments

Buzz Bites: Shark Week still offers some fresh bites

Shark Week doughnut at Sheetz

Fans have until Friday to land the Shark Week doughnut at Sheetz locations. Look for the gummy shark on top. Each Sheetz location will receive six to 12 doughnuts per day, so act quickly.

 Courtesy of Sheetz

Shark Week may be winding down in terms of documentaries and television specials, but there’s still time to chomp down on some shark-themed treats in the community.

At SheetzFrom its cheerful blue icing to the gummy shark on top, the limited-edition Shark Week doughnut at Sheetz will be making its presence known in the doughnut case through Friday. Don’t wait around too long, because only six to 12 doughnuts will be available in each store each day.

The doughnut is available for $1.29 at all 629 Sheetz locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.

At Bonefish GrillThe Sharktini is back at Bonefish Grill, but only through Sunday. It’s a summer twist on the restaurant’s Winter White Cosmo that gets its flavor from a shaken combination of Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and a few frozen cranberries. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.

At QuirkQuirk Hotel Charlottesville is observing National Get to Know Your Customers Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Q Rooftop. Among the drinks available will be Quirk’s signature Spritz, Pilsner and new Rosé; each is $5.

Plan ahead for Frizzante!, offered on the Pink Grouse Courtyard from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bubbles can be found in many formats to enjoy before dinner in the restaurant.

Keep an eye out for festivities planned to coincide with National Daiquiri Day starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Q Rooftop; National Hot Dog Day from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 23 at Pink Grouse Courtyard; and National Burger Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 at Quirk Café. Learn more online at https://www.destinationhotels.com/quirk-charlottesville.

At LidlLidl Charlottesville has opened its doors at 750 29th Place Court, offering fresh produce, flowers and bakery items and a variety of organic and gluten-free selections.

The grocery company operates about 11,200 stories and has a presence in 32 countries. Its U.S. headquarters is in Arlington, and the Charlottesville location is the 33rd store in Virginia. The new local store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Get all the details at www.Lidl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Terry Crews reveals Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast have been 'in tears' over ending

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse announces sale of company
Dining

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse announces sale of company

It’s the end of a 95-year era for the Edwards family. Surry-based Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, the specialty ham empire that spans four generations, will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, also an American multigenerational family ham business. Burgers’ Smokehouse will pay Edwards Virginia Smokehouse for use of Edwards’ trademark and recipes. Sam Edwards III, president of Edwards ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert