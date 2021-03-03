Buzz Bites: Seafood Fridays in Lent, new cider, subs and Greek baked goods

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with Friday fish options that are being served during Lent.

Bonefish Grill will offer its Angler’s Catch meal every Friday through April 2 for $18.90. The dish includes hand-battered, tempura-style cod and jumbo shrimp with fries, coleslaw and cocktail and tartar sauce on the side.

Other options include the Risotto del Mar, which includes jumbo shrimp and a lobster-sherry cream sauce, and soy-glazed Butterfish, which includes Alaskan black cod served Kabayaki style with a sweet soy glaze and pickled ginger relish over jasmine rice with spinach and mushrooms. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.

At Bold RockBold Rock will release its Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Seltzer this month, joining a rapidly growing category of hard lemonade seltzers. It continues the 2020 launches of Bold Rock’s Hard Lemonade and Hard Seltzer.

Look for four varieties — Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer, Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer, Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer and Original Lemonade Seltzer. A variety 12-pack comes with three cans of each style.

At Jersey Mike’sJersey Mike’s Subs is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville for the 11th annual Month of Giving campaign throughout March.