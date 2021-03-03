Buzz Bites: Seafood Fridays in Lent, new cider, subs and Greek baked goods

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with Friday fish options that are being served during Lent.
Bonefish Grill will offer its Angler’s Catch meal every Friday through April 2 for $18.90. The dish includes hand-battered, tempura-style cod and jumbo shrimp with fries, coleslaw and cocktail and tartar sauce on the side.
Other options include the Risotto del Mar, which includes jumbo shrimp and a lobster-sherry cream sauce, and soy-glazed Butterfish, which includes Alaskan black cod served Kabayaki style with a sweet soy glaze and pickled ginger relish over jasmine rice with spinach and mushrooms. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.
At Bold RockBold Rock will release its Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Seltzer this month, joining a rapidly growing category of hard lemonade seltzers. It continues the 2020 launches of Bold Rock’s Hard Lemonade and Hard Seltzer.
Look for four varieties — Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer, Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer, Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer and Original Lemonade Seltzer. A variety 12-pack comes with three cans of each style.
At Jersey Mike’sJersey Mike’s Subs is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville for the 11th annual Month of Giving campaign throughout March.
On March 31, both local Jersey Mike’s locations — 265 Merchant Walk Ave. and 2040 Abbey Road — will give 100% of the day’s sales to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. Get all the details at jerseymikes.com.
At Ladybird Farm
Ladybird Farm is a new community-supported agriculture and educational garden at Wildrock in Crozet. CSA sign-ups are being accepted at ladybird.farm; both full shares and smaller staple shares will be offered.
The season will run from June 2 to Oct. 27. Pick-up locations will be offered in Crozet and Charlottesville on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons and at Greene Commons Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
The new garden will be the center for Wildrock’s land stewardship education efforts. Workshops, tours and demonstrations will be available to fans of all ages.
Greek bake sale
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is accepting orders for Spring Bake Sale treats through March 27. The bake sale will be conducted online again this year, so go to transfiguration.va.goarch.org for all the particulars and place your orders at https://holy-transfiguration-greek-orthodox.square.site/#.
Options include almond cookies, baklava, galatoboureko, karidopita, kataifi, koulourakia, kourambiedes, spanakopita, tiropita and tsoureki.
Having problems placing your order? Send an email to greekfestcville@gmail.com.
The pick-up dates will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 in the church hall at 100 Perry Drive.