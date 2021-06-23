Buzz Bites: Scuffletown performs for Shenandoah National Park Trust fundraiser

This week's Buzz Bites starts with a fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust that will feature DuCard Vineyards' Shenandoah and Black Bear wines.
Scuffletown will perform as part of a special evening of music and wine from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at DuCard Vineyards. Food can be purchased from the Firefly food truck.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Admission is a suggested donation of $50, which will be collected at the door. Email your reservations requests to beth@ducardvineyards.com.
At Loaves & Fishes
A Charlottesville food pantry is offering a new program that gives people who need food donations a chance to make Tuesday afternoon appointments away from crowds.
Loaves & Fishes will keep providing drive-through distributions of groceries on Wednesday afternoons, Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings on a first-come, first-served basis; appointments will not be necessary. The new Tuesday afternoon appointment program meets a growing need by offering some individual attention and time to ask questions for people who are new to the area or new to Loaves & Fishes.
The food pantry provides at least 100 pounds of groceries, mostly fresh or frozen foods, up to twice per month. The pantry asks for the names, birthdates and monthly household income amounts for everyone in a household who needs food. To find out more, or to make an appointment, go to cvilleloaves.org.
At Keswick Vineyards
Keswick Vineyards continues its latest session of Tasting Tuesday Virtual Wine Chats with winemaker Stephen Barnard on July 6 on its Facebook page. The featured wine will be Cardinal Point Aubaine Chardonnay, and Tim Gorman will be the special guest.
Coming up in the series on July 13 will be Blenheim Vineyards' Gruner Veltliner, with Kirsty Harmon as special guest, and Keswick's own LVA Rose on July 27. There's a chance that the LVA Rose, which comes from the Dominican Republic, might be delayed, so keep an eye on the website.
By the way, it's not too soon to plan ahead for Reds, Whites and Bluegrass, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. July 4. Tara Mills Band will perform bluegrass, and there will be three food vendors — Martin's Grill, Popito's Pizza and BlackJack Soul Food.
Reservations are not necessary for the rain-or-shine event. Learn more at keswickvineyards.com or (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105.
At Dunkin'
Popping Bubbles can be added to any iced or frozen beverage at Dunkin' Donuts. The new little bubbles offer a blast of strawberry flavor.
For a related instant-win online game, which will be available through July 31, go to dunkindonuts.com.
At Devils Backbone
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is offering its new Bounce Box, which gives people a chance to try limited-edition beers at home. The Bounce Box is a monthly subscription box sent directly to customers with four small-batch, limited-edition brews to try. Get all the details at dbbrewingcompany.com.
At Torchy's Tacos
Torchy's Tacos will be bringing its green chile queso, fresh margaritas and street tacos to town, with an expected opening date to come in the fall at 1951 Swanson Drive. A Richmond location also is being planned for next year at the Carytown Exchange.
Based in Austin, Texas, Torchy's has 89 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas and Indiana. Get all the particulars at torchystacos.com.
At The Markets
Tiger Fuel Company's The Markets locations will give customers a chance to round up their totals to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Blue Ridge.
Through Sept. 30, customers at the gourmet-to-go convenience stores can round up transactions to the next whole dollar and let BBBS keep the change to offer mentoring and guidance for Charlottesville and Albemarle County young people ages 6 to 16. Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel Company, was named Virginia's Big Brother of the Year in 2019.