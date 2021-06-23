Buzz Bites: Scuffletown performs for Shenandoah National Park Trust fundraiser

This week's Buzz Bites starts with a fundraiser for Shenandoah National Park Trust that will feature DuCard Vineyards' Shenandoah and Black Bear wines.

Scuffletown will perform as part of a special evening of music and wine from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at DuCard Vineyards. Food can be purchased from the Firefly food truck.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Admission is a suggested donation of $50, which will be collected at the door. Email your reservations requests to beth@ducardvineyards.com.

At Loaves & Fishes

A Charlottesville food pantry is offering a new program that gives people who need food donations a chance to make Tuesday afternoon appointments away from crowds.

Loaves & Fishes will keep providing drive-through distributions of groceries on Wednesday afternoons, Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings on a first-come, first-served basis; appointments will not be necessary. The new Tuesday afternoon appointment program meets a growing need by offering some individual attention and time to ask questions for people who are new to the area or new to Loaves & Fishes.