Buzz Bites: Scare up some fun on Haunted Wine Tour

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with a wine tasting that includes ghost stories and Halloween ambience.
At Prince Michel WineryPrince Michel Winery will present its Haunted Wine Tasting Tour at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The event includes four locations and four wines, plus four different ghost stories.
Make reservations on Eventbrite for the happening, which is $10; members of the wine/beer club pay $5. Get all the particulars at princemichel. com.
At Tiger Fuel MarketsCustomers who opted to round up their Tiger Fuel Company transactions to the nearest dollar to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge helped raise $10,000 for the organization over the past three and a half months.
And it’s not the only way local residents can pitch in to help BBBS. The one-on-one mentoring organization for ages 6 to 16 will present its inaugural Fall Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park, where you’ll find food trucks, games, prizes and fun.
Tiger Fuel Company has a special tie to BBBS. President Gordon Sutton, a mentor in the program, was named Virginia’s Big Brother of the Year in 2019.
Cooking classesAlbemarle Community Education has resumed offering classes both online and in person, and many selections have local foodies in mind. Head to opendoors.digitalsignup.com to learn more about free and low-cost courses in cooking, baking, gardening and other food-focused topics.
Options include “Banish the Sugar Blues,” “Flatbreads & Hummus,” “Master Kitchen Basics: Mastering Sauces” and “Kids in the Kitchen: Cupcakes,” to name a few.
Education for employeesTwo firms are making it easier for their employees to pursue their educational goals.
Sheetz announced last week that it will provide $5,250 per year to employees who are enrolled in its College Tuition Reimbursement program. That’s an increase of $3,750 per year. More than 23,000 employees are eligible for the larger tuition breaks this fall.
Texas Roadhouse is launching a new tuition reimbursement program of its own. Any team member who works more than 30 hours each week and qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement at an accredited university, as long as a C average is maintained.