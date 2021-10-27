Buzz Bites: Scare up some fun on Haunted Wine Tour

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with a wine tasting that includes ghost stories and Halloween ambience.

At Prince Michel WineryPrince Michel Winery will present its Haunted Wine Tasting Tour at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The event includes four locations and four wines, plus four different ghost stories.

Make reservations on Eventbrite for the happening, which is $10; members of the wine/beer club pay $5. Get all the particulars at princemichel. com.

At Tiger Fuel MarketsCustomers who opted to round up their Tiger Fuel Company transactions to the nearest dollar to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge helped raise $10,000 for the organization over the past three and a half months.

And it’s not the only way local residents can pitch in to help BBBS. The one-on-one mentoring organization for ages 6 to 16 will present its inaugural Fall Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at IX Art Park, where you’ll find food trucks, games, prizes and fun.

Tiger Fuel Company has a special tie to BBBS. President Gordon Sutton, a mentor in the program, was named Virginia’s Big Brother of the Year in 2019.