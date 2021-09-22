Buzz Bites: Savoring seafood, pumpkin pie soda, wine and books

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a seafood fest at DuCard Vineyards in Etlan.

Seafood Saturday, scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, will serve up raw, steamed and grilled oysters from Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch. South Canal Street will be serving up the live music.

Admission is $15 at the gate or $10 in advance; the admission price does not include wine, bit it does include a logo glass to take home. Get all the details at ducardvineyards.com.

And while you’re on the website, remember to make reservations for the Chocolate and Wine Pairing event at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 for $69 per person.

At Sheetz

Sheetz has unveiled its limited-edition Pumpkin Pie Soda, which is available at all 633 store locations. It could be a bubbly alternative to all the hot pumpkin spice lattes and other coffee drinks you’ve been waiting for all year. Learn more at sheetz.com.

At Revalation Vineyards

Madison’s Revalation Vineyards will continue its “Book World Meets Wine World Series” from 3 p.m. until sunset Friday with featured authors John and Liza Marshall.