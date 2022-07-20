Buzz Bites: Savor the flavors of Restaurant Week before it's over

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the latest on the July session of Charlottesville Restaurant Week, which continues through Saturday.

A variety of Charlottesville restaurants will serve three-course meals at three fixed prices — $39, $29 or $19 — to give food fans a chance to try something new.

The prix-fixe menus change from venue to venue, but each typically includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Among the dinging options are Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room, Bang!, The Bavarian Chef, The Bebedero, Bizou, Botanica, Café Frank, Common House, Clifton, Fig, Fry’s, Graduate Charlottesville Trophy Room, Maru Korean Restaurant & Bar, Matchbox, Piedmont Bar & Kitchen, Pineapples Thai Kitchen, Quirk Charlottesville, Restoration, The Ridley, South and Central Latin Grill, Tavern & Grocery, Tilman’s, Tonic and The Whiskey Jar.

Be sure to ask for the Restaurant Week menu. At Quirk Charlottesville’s The Pink Grouse, that menu starts with a tomato salad or bone marrow with beef tartare and apple cider bread. For an entrée, choose either duck Bolognese with house-made rigatoni and manchego rosemary, or the catch of the day with braised cannellini beans, local greens, confit tomatoes and local salami. Dessert is a chocolate dome with passion fruit and cocoa crumble.

Keep in mind that beverages, tax and gratuity are not included. Get all the particulars at c-villerestaurantweek.com.

New Asian cuisinePei Wei Asian Kitchen is serving up Asian cuisine with a modern twist at 365 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 500. Look for a menu of wok-centric classics, such as rice and noodle entrées, salad bowls and Thai doughnuts. Diners may choose from dine-in, takeout delivery and contactless curbside pickup options.

Dishes can be customized to suit different palates and diets. It’s also possible to download the Pei Wei app to check out the menu and place orders more quickly.

Get all the details at peiwei.com.

Get a BoostKroger is introducing Boost by Kroger, a new annual membership program that offers free grocery delivery, twice as many fuel points on each purchase and extra savings on specific brands, including Murray’s Cheese, Private Selection and Simple Truth.

Memberships are $59 or $99 per year. Learn more or enroll at https://www.kroger.com/pr/boost.