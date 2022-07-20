 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Savor the flavors of Restaurant Week before it's over

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the latest on the July session of Charlottesville Restaurant Week, which continues through Saturday.

A variety of Charlottesville restaurants will serve three-course meals at three fixed prices — $39, $29 or $19 — to give food fans a chance to try something new.

The prix-fixe menus change from venue to venue, but each typically includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Among the dinging options are Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room, Bang!, The Bavarian Chef, The Bebedero, Bizou, Botanica, Café Frank, Common House, Clifton, Fig, Fry’s, Graduate Charlottesville Trophy Room, Maru Korean Restaurant & Bar, Matchbox, Piedmont Bar & Kitchen, Pineapples Thai Kitchen, Quirk Charlottesville, Restoration, The Ridley, South and Central Latin Grill, Tavern & Grocery, Tilman’s, Tonic and The Whiskey Jar.

People are also reading…

Be sure to ask for the Restaurant Week menu. At Quirk Charlottesville’s The Pink Grouse, that menu starts with a tomato salad or bone marrow with beef tartare and apple cider bread. For an entrée, choose either duck Bolognese with house-made rigatoni and manchego rosemary, or the catch of the day with braised cannellini beans, local greens, confit tomatoes and local salami. Dessert is a chocolate dome with passion fruit and cocoa crumble.

Keep in mind that beverages, tax and gratuity are not included. Get all the particulars at c-villerestaurantweek.com.

New Asian cuisinePei Wei Asian Kitchen is serving up Asian cuisine with a modern twist at 365 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 500. Look for a menu of wok-centric classics, such as rice and noodle entrées, salad bowls and Thai doughnuts. Diners may choose from dine-in, takeout delivery and contactless curbside pickup options.

Dishes can be customized to suit different palates and diets. It’s also possible to download the Pei Wei app to check out the menu and place orders more quickly.

Get all the details at peiwei.com.

Get a BoostKroger is introducing Boost by Kroger, a new annual membership program that offers free grocery delivery, twice as many fuel points on each purchase and extra savings on specific brands, including Murray’s Cheese, Private Selection and Simple Truth.

Memberships are $59 or $99 per year. Learn more or enroll at https://www.kroger.com/pr/boost.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No-Cook Cooking: Easy ways to fight complaints of salad fatigue

 Large, dry, tough leaves doused with oozing tomatoes and boring dressings won't entice anybody — and if that's the kind of lame side dish you think of when you hear the word "salad," you owe it to yourself to turn over a new leaf. Resolving to find fresh ways to serve summer's wealth of produce can bring the reboot you need while keeping the kitchen workload light. 

No-Cook Cooking: Put a little effort into a miniature meal

Take the most uniformly shaped scoop chips from the bag, arrange them on a plate and fill them with little layers of shredded lettuce, mashed black beans, minced black and green olives and shredded cheese. You might prefer a spoonful of tabbouleh, lemon-pepper tuna or maybe some hummus topped with chopped jalapenos and a dash of sharp paprika.

Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes

Melon salad with spicy pork? A sweet and savory yes

A summery fruit salad and spicy pork tenderloin might not seem the most natural pairing. Until you remember pork chops with apple sauce and Italian prosciutto with melon. The subtle inherent sweetness of tenderloin in particular makes it a prime candidate for sweet pairings. That’s why the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street came up with this colorful, savory dish inspired by the fresh and spicy fruit salads of Mexico. The seared pork is paired with cool, crunchy melon and cucumber. Ground cumin and ancho chili powder add a savory depth to the salad and the spice rub. The result is a study in contrasting flavors and temperatures.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Where The Crawdads Sing” & “The Gray Man”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert