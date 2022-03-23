Buzz Bites: Savor a chance to take your seat at the table again

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the simple delight of being invited to dinner.

At Red Pump KitchenRed Pump Kitchen at 401 E. Main St. will be reopening its doors April 13 with new dishes, a reimagined artisan Italian menu from executive chef Brandon Ripberger and an expanded selection of cooking classes during the summer.

A four-course tasting menu changes every week to give diners an idea of what to expect, and it’s possible to request curated wine pairing to enhance the experience. The tasting menu is $65; adding the wine pairings starts at $40. Remember to make reservations to give it a try.

The small-plate fare fans enjoyed will be back, too, including pizza, tapas, eight signature cocktails and 10 wines.

Red Pump Kitchen is the city sister of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. For information, go to redpumpkitchen.com.

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is getting ready for Easter dining by offering Wood-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewers in a citrus-herb marinade, a creamy Caprese Dip and Wood-Grilled Salmon Caprese with Gnocchi. The new Strawberry Citrus Martini and the Smoked-Old-Fashioned can be ordered to complete the meal.

Just in time for Easter, the dessert menu will include Carrot Lava Cake, which features a molten cream cheese center.

Lent continues in the meantime, so if you’ve been adding more fish to your diet, check out the Angler’s Catch, which remains available on Fridays during Lent. Hand-breaded, tempura-style crispy cod, panko-battered jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce can be enjoyed through April 8 for $18.90.

Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.

At Revalation VineyardsAuthor Andy Straka, whose latest book is “Split City,” will be the featured guest for the latest Book World Meets Wine World Series event at Revalation Vineyards in Madison. The gathering is from 3 p.m. until sunset April 1, and 10% of the day’s proceeds will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County’s adult and family education services.

For details, email info@revalation vineyards.com, go online to revalation vineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

At Tom TomIt’s not too soon to mark your calendars for Tom Tom’s Welcome Dinner, which will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 at a variety of restaurants. It’s an opportunity to sit down with new friends and share a meal and conversation; diners will sit 10 to a table, and there’s no telling who might be sitting next to you.

The Welcome Dinner is $50 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Look for a cash bar before and after the meal. Complimentary local wine will be provided during your meal to complement each restaurant’s special menu.

Even better, 10% of the proceeds will help Charlottesville restaurants reopen after pandemic-fueled closings. Get your tickets at tomtomfoundation.org.

