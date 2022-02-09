Buzz Bites: Roses are red; Marigold is serving Valentine's Day feast

This week’s Buzz Bites serves up an option for Valentine’s Day dining at Marigold by Jean-Georges at Keswick Hall.

Expect a full tasting menu and à la carte options served from Friday through Monday, offering flexibility for your celebration.

Highlights of the menu begin with first-course favorites tuna tartare, served with caviar and chives, and radishes with cashew dip and pink peppercorns. The second-course selections include seared scallops with parsnip, brown butter and passion fruit, as well as charred sweet potato with coconut yogurt and tandoori masala.

Among third-course options are peppercorn-crusted beef, featuring Wagyu tenderloin, gnocchi, Brussels sprouts and sage; and roasted maitake mushrooms with cucumber emulsion and black truffle.

Valentine’s Day dinner without dessert is pretty much a non-starter, so look forward to chocolate ginger tart and raspberry rose coconut panna cotta.

The meal is $138 per person. Make reservations and learn more at marigoldjg.com.

At DuCard

Harpist Vicky Lee’s music will help set the mood for an elegant Valentine’s Sunday Brunch at DuCard Vineyards. The four-course meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Each of the four courses catered by chef Mark Gresge of l’etoile Catering in Charlottesville will be paired with a DuCard wine.

The meal is $75 per person, and Wine Club members get a 15% discount. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are required, so sign up soon. Learn more at ducardvineyards.com.

At Prince Michel Look for a Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Prince Michel Vineyards. Chef Mike has selected dishes to be paired with Prince Michel wines.

The event is $65 per person; there’s a 15% discount for Wine Club members. Get all the particulars at princemichel.com.

Also at Prince Michel

A Sip & Savor History & Cooking Session with Madison County author Betty Mallory is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Prince Michel Vineyards.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Mallory will be preparing rum and bourbon balls from a recipe in her history-inspired cookbook. Sign up soon, as spaces are limited. Go to princemichel.com for details.

