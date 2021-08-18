 Skip to main content
Buzz Bites: Quirk's summer fare, and a sneak peek at Restaurant BINGO
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Quirk's summer fare, and a sneak peek at Restaurant BINGO

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a glance at late-summer offerings at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, which begin with a toast to National Whiskey Sour Day.

National Whiskey Sour Day falls on Wednesday this year, and Quirk’s Q Rooftop space will offer a fresh take on the classic cocktail from 4 to 7 p.m.

Quirk’s Pink Grouse restaurant is making the most of what’s ripe and luscious during August in Central Virginia; if you’re already fond of escaping to the Blue Ridge Mountains to enjoy lower temperatures, the restaurant’s “alpine-inspired rustic mountain cuisine” might be just the ticket if there isn’t time for a day trip in your immediate future. Selections include Radicchio Dumplings, Lake Trout and Pork Schnitzel. Then there’s Genepy Cured Beef, which makes tasty use of Genepy liqueur for a twist on beef jerky.

Frizzante! is a weekly excuse to sit on an outdoor terrace downtown and erase the week’s demands with a drink before dinner; it’s scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Friday.

Keep in mind that if you’re planning to drop by the hotel’s art exhibit, the weekly Quirk Gallery Happy Hour is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The signature selections are Spritz, Pilsner and Rosé.

To learn more about the offerings at the 80-room boutique hotel, go to https://www.destinationhotels.com/quirk-charlottesville.

Helping Meals on WheelsThanks to the pandemic, the annual Taste This! fundraiser for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle won’t be piling creations by 28 to 30 local restaurants under one roof again this year. However, there’s still a way to show your support for the local restaurants you enjoy and all the hard-working folks who donate their time to bring nutritious meals to people who need to stick closer to home.

Restaurant BINGO will give diners a chance to fill out personal bingo cards by visiting local restaurants and enter them in drawings for prizes. The bingo cards just went on sale Aug. 16 for $10 each at www.cvilletastethis.com.

Here’s the schedule: You’ll visit the participating eateries between Sept. 1 and 30, and the drawing will take place Oct. 6. Some of the prizes include a week’s stay at a Chesapeake Bay cottage and a two-night stay at Boar’s Head Resort. Head to cvillemeals.org for all the particulars on how to play and what you might win.

