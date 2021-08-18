Buzz Bites: Quirk's summer fare, and a sneak peek at Restaurant BINGO

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a glance at late-summer offerings at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, which begin with a toast to National Whiskey Sour Day.

National Whiskey Sour Day falls on Wednesday this year, and Quirk’s Q Rooftop space will offer a fresh take on the classic cocktail from 4 to 7 p.m.

Quirk’s Pink Grouse restaurant is making the most of what’s ripe and luscious during August in Central Virginia; if you’re already fond of escaping to the Blue Ridge Mountains to enjoy lower temperatures, the restaurant’s “alpine-inspired rustic mountain cuisine” might be just the ticket if there isn’t time for a day trip in your immediate future. Selections include Radicchio Dumplings, Lake Trout and Pork Schnitzel. Then there’s Genepy Cured Beef, which makes tasty use of Genepy liqueur for a twist on beef jerky.

Frizzante! is a weekly excuse to sit on an outdoor terrace downtown and erase the week’s demands with a drink before dinner; it’s scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Friday.

Keep in mind that if you’re planning to drop by the hotel’s art exhibit, the weekly Quirk Gallery Happy Hour is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The signature selections are Spritz, Pilsner and Rosé.