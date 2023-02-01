 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Profs & Pints dives into Valentine's Day history

Bonefish Grill for Valentine'sDay

Shrimp and Scallop Scampi Filet tops a 7-ounce filet mignon with Baja bay scallops and shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce. The dine-in special at Bonefish Grill begins Thursday and will be served through Feb. 15.

 Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

This week’s Buzz Bites starts off with a delectable history of Valentine’s Day, courtesy of Profs & Pints.

“Profs & Pints Charlottesville: The Ancient Origins of Valentine’s Day” will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Graduate Charlottesville at 1309 W. Main St.

Profs & Pints brings scholars and audiences together to democratize access to higher learning, and Graduate Charlottesville is the third Graduate Hotels location to host a Profs & Pints event.

On Tuesday, professor Larissa “Kat” Tracy, a Longwood University scholar of medieval literature and culture, will be sharing the roots of Valentine’s Day long before its modern chocolate festival significance.

Tracy will explore the holiday of love associated with Saint Valentine and its pre-Christian origins in the Roman celebration of Lupercalia, the festival of the wolf, on Feb. 15. Along the way, audience members will learn more about the ancient Irish festival of Imbole on Feb. 1 and the heavy embroidery Saint Valentine’s own story received from references to Cupid and Venus legends. And, of course, one can’t forget Geoffrey Chaucer’s poem about birds and love.

For tickets, which are $14.31 plus a $2.58 fee, go to profsand pints.ticketleap.com. For details, head to www.graduatehotels.com.

Kroger donationKroger Mid-Atlantic has donated $40,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative, which makes sure diverse cultural needs can be met when neighbors need food.

The food bank’s service area has substantial immigrant and refugee communities, and the Culturally Familiar Food initiative was started in 2021 to make sure people facing food insecurity could access foods they are familiar with and accustomed to preparing.

Many culturally popular foods families need include canned fish, such as anchovies, mackerel and salmon; whole chickens, halal meats; fresh vegetables, including yucca, cassava, avocado, cabbage, eggplant, onions and squashes; and cooking oils and spices to facilitate cooking from scratch, which many groups prefer to packaged or processed food items.

To learn more about the expanding CFF program, go to www.brafb.org/cff.

At DuCardIt’s not too soon to make reservations for DuCard Vineyards’ Valentine’s Day-themed brunch, which is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Chef Mark Gresge of l’etoile Catering will serve the four-course meal, and Vicky Lee will provide the harp music.

If you’re trying to juggle Valentine’s Day weekend celebrations with Super Bowl festivities, there’s time to sneak in a hot brunch. The menu includes fresh sweet potato and ginger muffins with cinnamon cream cheese spread; braised fennel and truffle oil soup; salad with roasted carrots, arugula and toasted pecans; roasted quail with mushroom stuffing, grits and mushroom confit; and chocolate bread pudding.

The meal is $75 per person, plus tax and service charge. Wine Club members get a 15% discount. Make reservations at ducardvineyards.com.

The Melting PotMelting Pot Charlottesville offers multiple options for holiday happenings.

For your Galentine’s celebration, the restaurant salutes friendship on Wednesdays with its Best Fondue Friends Forever menu for $29 per person. The dinner includes cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue.

Thursdate festivities on Thursday provide another alternative if celebrating Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 doesn’t work for you. A four-course dinner for two is $49 per person, and there will be candles and rose petals on your table.

On Valentine’s Day, there will be four- and five-course meal options. They start at $65.95 per person; look for a picture frame and a $25 dip certificate. Head to https://www.meltingpot.com/charlottesville-va for all the particulars.

Bonefish GrillFrom Thursday through Feb. 15, Bonefish Grill is presenting surf-and-turf combinations for Valentine’s Day fun. For $32.90, look for Shrimp and Scallop Scampi Filet, a 7-ounce wood-grilled filet mignon topped with Baja bay scallops and shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce. Chocolate Lava Cake is topped with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Make reservations and get all the details at https://www.bone fishgrill.com/.

