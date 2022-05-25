Buzz Bites: Plan ahead for National Best Friends Day

This week’s Buzz Bites include a way to gather your friends around the table, plus a new local mobile pizza experience.

Friends and fondueWith National Best Friends Day coming up on June 8, Charlottesville’s Melting Pot suggests its Best Fondue Friends Forever menu.

The three-course menu includes cheese fondue, salads and chocolate fondue at a cost of $29 per friend. It’s also possible to spring for the four-course option, which adds an entrée to the mix for an additional charge.

A new cocktails menu, Shareable Sips, will be available to toast your inner circle. The new Pink Crush includes New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka and La Marca Prosecco and enhances its pink-lemonade flavors with hints of white peach and strawberry. Also new is the Strawberry Blossom, which blends Tito’s Vodka and Strawberry Rose syrup and offers ginger beer and citrus notes.

Sangria choices include Grand Sangria, which highlights 14 Hands Cabernet and Skyy Blood Orange Vodka with notes of cinnamon and citrus, and Sunshine Sangria, which combines Malibu Coconut Rum with Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur and Placido Moscato d’Asti.

Head to meltingpot.com with your friends to learn more about the menu.

Farm-to-pie pizzasCrustworthy Pizza is bringing wood-fired sourdough pizzas to the people in a food truck. The new pizza source’s official launch was May 21 at Albemarle CiderWorks.

Owner Tom Kelly pursued a career in banking and financial services before attending the San Francisco Baking Institute to pursue his longtime passion for good food. His new venture offers fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Look for gluten-free pizza selections, too.

Get all the particulars at crustworthy pizza.com.

At Riverside NorthBurgers & Bingo 4 a Cause is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside North at 1770 Timberwood Blvd.

The fundraiser for Living Free Together, which helps local military families, welcomes everyone; you don’t have to have any military connections, or even be particularly good at bingo, to have fun, enjoy the food and help your community.

A bingo book is $5. All of the bingo proceeds and a portion of all food sales will help Living Free Together. Learn more at livingfreetogether.org.

And for dessertMcDonald’s is serving up a new treat with a salty-sweet edge. The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, which was unveiled May 25, combines vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and tops it with a swirl of caramel.

The first new McFlurry of 2022 will be available for a limited time.

