Buzz Bites: Plan ahead for music festival with wine event

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an overture to this summer’s Wintergreen Music Festival and a taste of Independence Day fun to come.

At Veritas“Vines & Violins ... with Winds!” is set for 1 and 3 p.m. July 3 at Veritas Vineyard & Winery. Andrew Hodson, owner of Veritas, and Erin Freeman, Wintergreen Music Festival’s artistic director, are teaming up to bring a twist to the Vines & Violins concept with a wind quintet.

It’s not too soon to start browsing the festival schedule and make plans for concerts, movies and other events taking place between July 6 and July 31.

Foodies and fans of local wineries, cideries and breweries have plenty of options to choose from. Start by checking out the Series 151 events; the Thursday night chamber concerts will take place at Bold Rock Hard Cider and Valley Road Vineyards, as well as at the Wintergreen Resort.

To learn more, email boxoffice@wintergreen-music.org, go to wintergreen-music.org or call (434) 361-0541.

At DuCardDuCard Vineyards is offering a Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Local Vocals will serve up live music from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the It’s Poppin’ Time food truck will be there. Panacea Cigars will be bringing along cigars to pair with DuCard wines.

There’s no cover, but reservations are recommended at ducardvineyards.com.

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is offering a bourbon-glazed seven-ounce center-cut filet paired with five jumbo shrimp for Father’s Day. The special is available through Sunday.

The restaurant suggests pairing it with a Smoked Old-Fashioned. Then there are the seasonal specials, which include Shrimp Rangoon Dip, Pineapple-Glazed Shrimp, Baja Scallop Scampi and Shrimp and Shrimp Rangoon-Topped Salmon. Look for Key Lime Cake and the Fresh Watermelon Martini, too.

At Carter MountainCarter Mountain Orchard will present “Happy Birthday America” from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4. There will be food from Vision BBQ, Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen from 5:30 to 9 p.m. — not to mention ice cream, cotton candy and the orchard’s popular apple cider doughnuts.

If your tastes lean to more grown-up fare, plan on sampling one of the patriotic wine slushies in the Carter Mountain Wine Shop.

Local Vocals will be serving up the music from 6 to 8:45 p.m. The fireworks usually start at about 9 p.m.

Tickets are $20; they’re $10 for ages 16 and younger. Head to chilesfamilyorchards.ticketspice.com to get them, because only ticket holders will be allowed through the gates, which close at 7 p.m.

At Spring ValleyCherry season is short and sweet, and it’s still possible to pick your own at Spring Valley Orchard in Afton. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and last call for picking is 4:30 p.m.

Check out the orchard’s Facebook page to stay current on picking conditions. The trees are loaded at the moment, but the season usually comes to a close roughly with the month of June, so head to chilesfamilyorchards.com for all the details.

At Devils BackboneIf you prefer your fruit with rock and alcohol, Devils Backbone Brewing Company has teamed up with GWAR to create Blood Geyser, a new super-limited-release blood orange IPA. The news release states that the new brew is “brewed to the specific gravity of blood, using hops, blood orange and pure ‘Berserker Rage.’”

GWAR has a new release of its own: “The New Dark Ages,” which dropped June 10 on digital and will be released on CD on July 15 and vinyl and cassette Sept. 16.

