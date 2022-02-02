Buzz Bites: Pierogies fan? Consider Pippin Hill's cooking class

Pierogis, anyone? This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a new schedule of cooking classes at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards.

Inspiration comes from the vineyard’s kitchen gardens and farm-to-table philosophy, and all kinds of cooking demonstrations with wine pairings will be led by executive chef Ian Rynecki.

In “Pierogi Class,” set for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Rynecki will provide a hands-on cooking demonstration to help students learn how to turn a simple flour-and-dairy dough into Eastern European dumplings with savory or sweet fillings. A family-style dinner served by the culinary team in the Tasting Room will follow the demo.

Coming up on the schedule are “Oyster Class” on Feb. 16, “Sushi 101” on Feb. 23, “March Madness” on March 2 and “Tapas” on March 9. Classes begin at 6 p.m.; fees start at $162 and include the $135 class and a 20% service charge. Each class also offers choices of red or white wines to complement the meals.

If your New Year’s resolutions included learning something new, or you’re hoping to come up with a new treat to make for your sweetie for Valentine’s Day, there’s still time to sign up. Reservations are available at eventbrite.com. For more information, head to pippinhillfarm.com.

Restaurant Week continues

C-Ville Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, offering diners opportunities to select three-course meals for $39, $29 or $19 per person at participating local restaurants.

Head to the restaurants’ websites to explore the featured menus. Participants include Bang!, The Bavarian Chef, Bizou, Cafe Frank, Common House, Fig, Fry’s, Maru Korean Restaurant & Bar, Matchbox, The Melting Pot, Pineapples Thai Kitchen, The Ridley, Shadwell’s Restaurant, South and Central Latin Grill, Tavern & Grocery, Tilman’s, Tonic, The Farmhouse at Veritas and The Whiskey Jar.

Here’s your chance to try a new-to-you restaurant and find a new favorite.

Sampling the cuisine of different restaurants isn’t the only attraction, either. From each restaurant’s prix fixe menu, $1 will be donated to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Learn more at c-villerestaurantweek.com.

