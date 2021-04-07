Buzz Bites: patio season and Mellow Mushroom's spring menu treats

This week’s Buzz Bites takes a look at what the return of patio season means for pizza fans.

At Mellow MushroomMellow Mushroom has unveiled a new limited-time spring menu, just in time for the reopening of patios for comfortable outdoor dining.

Look for Bacon Blue Wedge Salad, Merry Prankster Pie, Campfire Peach Margarita and Maui Wowie.

The salad starts with a wedge of iceberg lettuce and adds crispy, freshly cooked applewood-smoked bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.

Merry Prankster Pie has an herb aioli base topped with hormone-free Springer Mountain Farms chicken, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, garlic, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, mozzarella and Wisconsin-aged white cheddar. It’s finished with another drizzle of herb aioli.

The margarita option combines Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigos Joven Mezcal, house-made agave sour, peach purée and jalapeño. It’s garnished with a lime wheel and half a rim of the restaurant’s custom blend of peach sugar and salt.

Maui Wowie has a pesto base and adds mozzarella, ham, pineapple, jerk chicken, banana peppers and applewood-smoked bacon. Get all the details at mellow mushroom.com.