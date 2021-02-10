Buzz Bites: Pandemic isn't dampening Valentine's Day preparations

It’s possible to stay safe this Valentine’s Day and still enjoy the holiday with those you care about. This week’s Buzz Bites will count some of the ways in which Charlottesville-area residents are planning to make their sweethearts feel special this weekend for Valentine’s Day. There are as many ways to recognize the occasion as there are couples, so customize the day and make it yours.

At Glass HouseGlass House Winery welcomes singer-songwriter Matt Johnson of “The Voice” fame from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The plan is to enjoy the music outdoors, under the eaves on the back deck; fire pits will be available to help keep you warm.

Get all the details at glasshousewinery.com. The website also has information about Friday’s socially distanced Carnaval Celebratios with Beleza Trio from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

At Duck DonutsThrough Sunday, Duck Donuts is offering its popular Love Assortment of doughnuts dressed up for the holiday. Strawberry icing, buttercream frosting, Oreo cookie pieces and even a candied rose make the sweet treats special for your sweetheart.