Buzz Bites: Pandemic isn't dampening Valentine's Day preparations

It’s possible to stay safe this Valentine’s Day and still enjoy the holiday with those you care about. This week’s Buzz Bites will count some of the ways in which Charlottesville-area residents are planning to make their sweethearts feel special this weekend for Valentine’s Day. There are as many ways to recognize the occasion as there are couples, so customize the day and make it yours.
At Glass HouseGlass House Winery welcomes singer-songwriter Matt Johnson of “The Voice” fame from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The plan is to enjoy the music outdoors, under the eaves on the back deck; fire pits will be available to help keep you warm.
Get all the details at glasshousewinery.com. The website also has information about Friday’s socially distanced Carnaval Celebratios with Beleza Trio from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
At Duck DonutsThrough Sunday, Duck Donuts is offering its popular Love Assortment of doughnuts dressed up for the holiday. Strawberry icing, buttercream frosting, Oreo cookie pieces and even a candied rose make the sweet treats special for your sweetheart.
If you’d prefer to decorate your doughnuts yourself as a date-night activity, or for family fun, order a Love Assortment Decorating Kit, which comes with either four or eight doughnuts, two icing choices and at least four toppings.
And if you’re planning on taking those doughnuts home simply for your own enjoyment, you won’t find any judgment here.
Get all the delicious details — and place online orders to pick up — at duckdonuts.com.
At Prince MichelA Valentine’s Day Food & Wine Pairing is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon.
Look for raspberry Brie en croute and Rapidan Semi-Dry Riesling, Arcadian harvest salad and PMV Dry Rosé, roasted pork over polenta and PMV Merlot-Cabernet Reserve, and triple chocolate torte and PMV Port.
The meal is $65 for walk-in guests and $60 for folks who’ve made reservations. Wine Club memebrs will get a 15% discount. For information, go to princemichel.com.
At DelFosseSpeaking of romance, DelFosse Vineyards and Winery has been honored by the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards. The Faber venue won for helping couples realize their wedding dreams in spite of COVID-19 restrictions and challenges.
Find out more at delfossewine.com.
At DuCardDuCard Vineyards is teaming up with chef Mark Gresge of l’etoile Catering to present a Valentine’s Wine Brunch for two that includes a four-course brunch menu and two bottles of DuCard wines for $125. The take-home treats will include links to menu and wine discussions, as well as a link to hours of classical harp music for a relaxing evening.
Orders can be picked up from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Get details at ducardvineyards.com or dial (540) 923-4206.
Love for community
Beer Run and Kardinal Hall are teaming up to lead a food and fund drive for Thomas Jefferson Area Blue Ridge Food Bank through Monday.
Remember to donate only nonperishable food items. Proteins are popular; think canned tuna, salmon or chicken, as well as beans, peanut butter and cans of nuts. Powdered milk and canned and evaporated milk also are in demand. Look for fruits canned in 100% juice and low-sodium and no-sodium veggies. Rice, cereal, pastas, soups and stews also are welcomed. Don’t select foods in glass jars or other containers, and be sure to check expiration dates.
To find out how to drop off nonperishable food items or monetary donations, go to brafb.org/beerrun.