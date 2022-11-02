 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

McRib

The McRib comes with barbecue sauce, slivered onions, pickles and a reputation for stirring fan loyalty.

 Courtesy of McDonald's

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a traditional flapjack fundraiser powered by University of Virginia students.

Pancakes for Parkinson’sIt’s never fun to go to a home football game hungry, so plan on stopping by UVa’s South Lawn between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a hearty pancake breakfast and an opportunity to join an annual fundraising effort for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Expect a festive atmosphere with throngs of friends and neighbors who’ll be there to listen to live music, take part in a silent auction and enjoy breakfast on a festive game day. It’s a convivial way to show your support for patients and families in the local Parkinson’s community and the foundation’s national efforts to search for treatments and a cure.

Pancakes for Parkinson’s was founded in 2003 by UVa history major Mary McNaught, now Mary Yonkman, and quickly became a significant fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Although the event is known for its upbeat gathering of about 1,000 pancake fans, even when the pandemic shut in=person gatherings down, P4P found a work-around by delivering “brunch boxes” to loyal supporters.

At Keswick VineyardsKeswick Vineyards is offering an alternative to candy-packed Advent calendars. Its 2022 Christmas Countdown Calendar is filled with 12 8-ounce wines; look for one rosé, three whites, seven reds and a dessert wine. The 8-ounce size offers enough to share, so you and someone special can toast the successful conclusion of holiday shopping, the start of your holiday break or any other seasonal milestone you choose.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 30, and the calendars will be shipped on Dec. 5. The package is $200, plus tax and shipping, and there won’t be any applicable discounts. Order at shop.keswickvine yards.com.

At Albemarle CiderWorksThe 22nd annual Apple Harvest Festival, which is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will offer drive-thru Brunswick stew and apple butter for folks who aren’t comfortable in crowds. All proceeds will go directly to CoveGarden Ruritans Club. There also will be sparkling ciders from Albemarle CiderWorks.

Have you heard about the Apple Pie Contest? Turn in your pie by 11:30 a.m. Saturday so the judges can evaluate your creation. First place comes with a $100 gift certificate from Vintage Virginia Apples and Albemarle CiderWorks. Be sure to pre-register by emailing fruit@albe marleciderworks.com, and remember to put “Pie Contest” in the subject line. The contest rules are available at albemarle ciderworks.com.

At Common HouseCommon House is teaming up with The Southern Flea to present a pop-up holiday market. The Charlottesville location at 206 W. Market St. will welcome 10 vendors presenting handcrafted local wares from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, so mark your calendars.

The event is open to the public, and it’ll take place rain or shine. Memberships to Common House will be available.

At Chiles Family OrchardsChiles Family Orchards is launching a new wine and celebration membership, the Crown Club, and its first pickup event will coincide with Chiswell Farm & Winery’s first anniversary; that event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

There’s still time to get in from the beginning as a founding member; your perks will include discounts on Chiswell and Carter Mountain wines all year long, plus an insider’s track on new releases. Learn more at chilesfamilyorchards.com.

And for McRib aficionadosIf you look forward to the periodic returns of the McRib sandwich to the McDonald’s menu, your favorite boneless pork delight is back in all its sticky-sauced, pickle-packed glory. You’ll want to grab one soon, however, because its current residency is being called the McRib Farewell Tour. Keep an eye on mcdonalds.com for details.

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Building a good grain-based veggie burger is a challenge. They’re often bland and tend to fall apart. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street tried quinoa bound with egg and panko breadcrumbs and were delighted with the results. The texture and size of quinoa make it better suited than other options for forming into patties. To punch up the flavor, they mix in pungent cheese like Gruyère or Gouda, as well as tarragon and scallions for an herbal fragrance. The patties make for great burgers when tucked into buns with toppings. But on their own, they also make a nice side dish that’s a departure from a typical salad or pilaf.

No-Cook Cooking: Stuffed peppers add subtle Halloween vibe

For a festive but simple Halloween side dish, fill your orange peppers with seasoned black beans or a mix of black beans and corn. The aroma of stuffed peppers in the oven will give the appetizing impression that you've invested way more time in preparing the meal than you have, which is a No-Cook Cooking win any night of the year.

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Chef Asha Gomez adds an intriguing twist to her classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. The chocolate-hazelnut spread is an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward dough. And it made the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street wonder what other nut spreads would work. So they tried natural almond butter with three kinds of chocolate and were thrilled with the results. It makes the cookies moist, fudgy and almost brownie-like. Sliced almonds pressed onto the tops add crunch, and a final sprinkle of flaky sea salt heightened the other flavors.

No-Cook Cooking: Lighten up pre-Turkey Day dining the easy way

As noble as making wise food and activity choices can be, it's also important to avoid spending the next few weeks in a deprivation mindset. If you start resenting the absence of sweetness and satisfaction in your meals between now and Thanksgiving, you may inhale that annual holiday dessert you've dreamed of without even tasting it. Avoid the pre-Turkey Day turmoil by making additions, not subtractions.

No-Cook Cooking: Find your own comfort level with Southern shortcuts

It has never been easier to serve Southern favorites for breakfast. You don't have to spend hours pounding dough for biscuits and browning flour for peppery buttermilk gravy before leaving for a long day at work unless you want to and it feeds your soul. And thanks to national brands and distribution hubs that spread traditional flavors across the country, you don't even have to be Southern to start the day with a decent down-home breakfast. 

