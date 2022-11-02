Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a traditional flapjack fundraiser powered by University of Virginia students.

Pancakes for Parkinson’sIt’s never fun to go to a home football game hungry, so plan on stopping by UVa’s South Lawn between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a hearty pancake breakfast and an opportunity to join an annual fundraising effort for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Expect a festive atmosphere with throngs of friends and neighbors who’ll be there to listen to live music, take part in a silent auction and enjoy breakfast on a festive game day. It’s a convivial way to show your support for patients and families in the local Parkinson’s community and the foundation’s national efforts to search for treatments and a cure.

Pancakes for Parkinson’s was founded in 2003 by UVa history major Mary McNaught, now Mary Yonkman, and quickly became a significant fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Although the event is known for its upbeat gathering of about 1,000 pancake fans, even when the pandemic shut in=person gatherings down, P4P found a work-around by delivering “brunch boxes” to loyal supporters.

At Keswick VineyardsKeswick Vineyards is offering an alternative to candy-packed Advent calendars. Its 2022 Christmas Countdown Calendar is filled with 12 8-ounce wines; look for one rosé, three whites, seven reds and a dessert wine. The 8-ounce size offers enough to share, so you and someone special can toast the successful conclusion of holiday shopping, the start of your holiday break or any other seasonal milestone you choose.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 30, and the calendars will be shipped on Dec. 5. The package is $200, plus tax and shipping, and there won’t be any applicable discounts. Order at shop.keswickvine yards.com.

At Albemarle CiderWorksThe 22nd annual Apple Harvest Festival, which is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will offer drive-thru Brunswick stew and apple butter for folks who aren’t comfortable in crowds. All proceeds will go directly to CoveGarden Ruritans Club. There also will be sparkling ciders from Albemarle CiderWorks.

Have you heard about the Apple Pie Contest? Turn in your pie by 11:30 a.m. Saturday so the judges can evaluate your creation. First place comes with a $100 gift certificate from Vintage Virginia Apples and Albemarle CiderWorks. Be sure to pre-register by emailing fruit@albe marleciderworks.com, and remember to put “Pie Contest” in the subject line. The contest rules are available at albemarle ciderworks.com.

At Common HouseCommon House is teaming up with The Southern Flea to present a pop-up holiday market. The Charlottesville location at 206 W. Market St. will welcome 10 vendors presenting handcrafted local wares from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, so mark your calendars.

The event is open to the public, and it’ll take place rain or shine. Memberships to Common House will be available.

At Chiles Family OrchardsChiles Family Orchards is launching a new wine and celebration membership, the Crown Club, and its first pickup event will coincide with Chiswell Farm & Winery’s first anniversary; that event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

There’s still time to get in from the beginning as a founding member; your perks will include discounts on Chiswell and Carter Mountain wines all year long, plus an insider’s track on new releases. Learn more at chilesfamilyorchards.com.

And for McRib aficionadosIf you look forward to the periodic returns of the McRib sandwich to the McDonald’s menu, your favorite boneless pork delight is back in all its sticky-sauced, pickle-packed glory. You’ll want to grab one soon, however, because its current residency is being called the McRib Farewell Tour. Keep an eye on mcdonalds.com for details.