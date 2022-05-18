Buzz Bites: Orchard events, deli delights, fundraisers and more

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a look at some local orchard offerings — both for your sweet tooth and your musical tastes.

Carter Mountain Orchard has resumed its Thursday Evening Sunset Series, which offers live music, Carter Mountain wines, Bold Rock Hard Cider selections and local foods against a backdrop of sunset views.

This week, Root Cellar Remedy will perform modern rock with elements of blues and folk, and Vision BBQ and Slice Versa food trucks will be there.

If you’re marking your calendars for next week, May 26 will bring the music of Studebaker Huck and the food truck magic of Good Waffles & Co. and Vision BBQ.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; head to chilesfamilyorchards.ticketspice.com or call (434) 823-1583 to reserve your space.

At Chiles Peach Orchard, strawberries are ripening, but it’s always a good idea to visit chilespfamilyorchards.com before you leave home to check availability — and don’t forget to check in when you get there. Picking conditions can change quickly as a result of weather conditions, so it’s best to touch base before you hit the road. And if spring rains start up while you’re there, it’s always a good time to get a slice of fruit pie and some cider doughnuts fresh from the orchard’s bakery to tide you over.

The orchard’s educational program, Come Grow with Us, will be offered for ages 3 to 8 every Tuesday and Wednesday starting this coming Tuesday. Each session includes storytime, a craft to take home, a snack and a chance to pick some in-season fruit.

At The Market at DillwynTiger Fuel Company has made quite a few changes over the past year or so to the Buckingham County community spot formerly known as Lucky’s Exxon. A long-awaited grand-opening event took place Tuesday to show off the renovations and upgrades that have taken place.

Freshly fried chicken, signature sandwiches with Boar’s Head meats and gourmet cheeses on French bread and a variety of deli offerings are among the selections at The Market at Dillwyn, which can be found at 16042 N. James Madison Highway. Learn more at tigerfuelmarkets.com or dial (434) 983-2220.

At Riverside NorthMark your calendars for Burgers & Bingo 4 a Cause, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 1 at Riverside North at 1770 Timberwood Blvd.

The fundraiser for Living Free Together, which helps local military families, welcomes everyone; you don’t have to have any military connections, or even be particularly good at bingo, to have fun, enjoy the food and help your community.

A bingo book is $5. All of the bingo proceeds and a portion of all food sales will help Living Free Together. Learn more at livingfreetogether.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.