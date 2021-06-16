Buzz Bites: Options abound for Father's Day spoiling

This week’s Buzz Bites includes some last-minute ideas for making Father’s Day a little more special.

At Bonefish GrillWhether you’re planning to treat Dad to lunch or dinner at a restaurant or bring food home for a family gathering, you’ll have plenty of tasty options this year. If your father or grandfather is a surf-and-turf guy — yes, indeed; grandfathers deserve to get spoiled on Father’s Day, too — Bonefish Grill is offering its Filet & Lobster Tail entrée. A cold-water lobster tail is steamed and served with a 7-ounce filet.

The Bonefish folks recommend pairing it with the Smoked Old Fashion, which takes the classic old-fashioned and gives it some masculine energy with Angostura bitters and a hint of maple.

Other seasonal dishes can be ordered to enjoy at the restaurant or around your own dinner table, including Shrimp Rangoon Salmon, Key West Tuna and Pineapple Grilled Shrimp — not to mention the Watermelon Martini, Coral Reef Punch and Key Lime Cake. Get all the details and place online orders at bone fishgrill.com.