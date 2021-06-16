Buzz Bites: Options abound for Father's Day spoiling

This week’s Buzz Bites includes some last-minute ideas for making Father’s Day a little more special.
At Bonefish GrillWhether you’re planning to treat Dad to lunch or dinner at a restaurant or bring food home for a family gathering, you’ll have plenty of tasty options this year. If your father or grandfather is a surf-and-turf guy — yes, indeed; grandfathers deserve to get spoiled on Father’s Day, too — Bonefish Grill is offering its Filet & Lobster Tail entrée. A cold-water lobster tail is steamed and served with a 7-ounce filet.
The Bonefish folks recommend pairing it with the Smoked Old Fashion, which takes the classic old-fashioned and gives it some masculine energy with Angostura bitters and a hint of maple.
Other seasonal dishes can be ordered to enjoy at the restaurant or around your own dinner table, including Shrimp Rangoon Salmon, Key West Tuna and Pineapple Grilled Shrimp — not to mention the Watermelon Martini, Coral Reef Punch and Key Lime Cake. Get all the details and place online orders at bone fishgrill.com.
At Blue Ridge CafeAll-you-can-eat ribs and shrimp will be available for dine-in and carry-out Father’s Day celebrations. And if you’re scheduling multiple meals to recognize busy dads on different sides of the family, keep in mind that the meal deal is available Thursday through Sunday.
For reservations and details, dial (434) 985-3633.
At DuCardDuCard Vineyards will present its Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing from noon to 6 p.m.
Bomar and Ritter will provide the music from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Panacea Cigars is bringing the cigars. If you’d like to make an afternoon of it and have some lunch, the Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there. Reservations are recommended, so head to ducardvineyards.com to sign Dad up.
At Virginia Distillery CompanyThe Courage & Conviction quartet of whiskies won more awards recently at the new American Spirits Council of Tasters Awards. Author Fred Minnick, a veteran tasting judge, created the new awards program.
Virginia Distillery Company’s Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask took home the platinum designation. Courage & Conviction and Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask gained the gold designation.
The whiskies were selected for recognition from among more than 600 entries.