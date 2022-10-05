Buzz Bites: One for the books, and some treats on the way

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a literacy-promoting event at Revalation Vineyards and then offers a tasty variety of reasons to mark your calendars for future events.

At Revalation VineyardsThe latest Book World Meets Wine World series event, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, gives visitors a chance to meet author Chris Register, who’ll share what he learned during 16,000 miles of solo bicycle time across the United States.

Register, a lawyer and author, set out to learn what everyday Americans were thinking about, and he documented what he learned in his multi-volume “Conversations with US” series. Meet-and-greet time will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by Register’s presentation at 5:30 p.m. Copies will be available for purchase and signing. Book fans also will want to keep an eye out for Bound 2please Books, an Orange online and pop-up independent bookseller.

Wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be sold, and 10% of Friday’s tasting room sales will go to the Literacy Council of Madison County. Donations of used printer and toner cartridges also will be accepted as part of an ongoing Literacy Council fundraising program. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com.

Now it’s time to mark those calendars for other worthy fundraisers in the community.

BBQ for Blue Ridge ChoraleThe Blue Ridge Chorale will present its BBQ & Dancing Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. For $20, you can enjoy some barbecue, and then dance off all the calories. Children eat for free when they show up with paying adults. Carryout is available, too.

Pancakes for Parkinson’sThis year’s fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 on the University of Virginia’s South Lawn. There will be music, a silent auction and all the flapjacks you can put away.

Hometown TailgateKeep the community spirit going after breakfast. The Chris Long Foundation will present the Hometown Tailgate on Nov. 5 in a lot next to UVa’s Army ROTC building at 1433 Leake Drive. While you’re rooting for the Cavaliers against their Tarheel opponents, you can be showing your support for clean water and better educational opportunities for everyone near and far through the Chris Long Foundation.

Your ticket to the tailgate includes admission to the UVa-vs.-UNC game, unlimited food provided by a local restaurant, drinks, music, games and opportunities to win signed sports memorabilia. You’ll also have time to get photos taken with Long. Tickets are $100; get them at waterboys.org/events.