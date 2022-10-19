Buzz Bites: New wine festival at Jefferson School toasts inclusivity

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with an inaugural inclusive wine festival on the lawn of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center this weekend.

Two Up Wine DownTwo Up Wine Down will put wine professionals of color in the spotlight from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Center.

Members of the Oenoverse Club and the Veraison Project will be there. Your hosts include Titus Green, Matt Harmon, Tasha Durrett, Reggie Leonard, Lance Lemon, Chauncey Jenkins, Jason Becton, Zohna Jones and PK Ross.

Oenoverse is a movement using conversation and community to increase equity, ownership, inclusion and diversity within Virginia’s wine industry.

Look for Just Be Picnic and foods from Royalty Eats and Vegan Comforts. DJ Double U will provide the music.

Everyone is welcome at the rain-or-shine event, but you’ll need to be 21 or older to drink. Tastings tickets are $25 at the gate and come with a complimentary souvenir wine glass. Wines will be available to enjoy by the bottle and the glass — and to take home.

At Duck DonutsThe Spooky Box is back at Duck Donuts. Through Oct. 31, doughnut fans can scare up some seasonal flavors, including Dirt ‘N Worms, which includes chocolate icing, Oreo cookie pieces and a gummy worm; So Mummy, featuring vanilla icing, shredded coconut and a hot fudge drizzle; and Halloween Pumpkin, boasting pumpkin icing and Halloween sprinkles.

If all those doughnuts make you thirsty, consider the Dirt ‘N Worms milkshake. There’s also a doughnut sundae topped with a gummy worm.

Learn more at duckdonuts.com.

From Evil GeniusIf you’ve ever wondered which beer to pair with a White Castle burger or two, Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has created a new limited-edition brew, It Hits Different.

It Hits Different is a 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA brewed with the new Sabro Hop and classic Centennial Hops. The new brew can be found in cans for retain sales and kegs for bar and restaurant enjoyment. Get all the particulars at www.evilgeniusbeer.com.