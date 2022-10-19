 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Bites: New wine festival at Jefferson School toasts inclusivity

  • 0
Spooky Box

Options in the Spooky Box, available at Duck Donuts through Oct. 31, include Dirt ‘N Worms, So Mummy and Halloween Pumpkin. It’ll be easy to scare up some diners.

 Courtesy of Duck Donuts

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with an inaugural inclusive wine festival on the lawn of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center this weekend.

Two Up Wine DownTwo Up Wine Down will put wine professionals of color in the spotlight from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Center.

Members of the Oenoverse Club and the Veraison Project will be there. Your hosts include Titus Green, Matt Harmon, Tasha Durrett, Reggie Leonard, Lance Lemon, Chauncey Jenkins, Jason Becton, Zohna Jones and PK Ross.

Oenoverse is a movement using conversation and community to increase equity, ownership, inclusion and diversity within Virginia’s wine industry.

Look for Just Be Picnic and foods from Royalty Eats and Vegan Comforts. DJ Double U will provide the music.

Everyone is welcome at the rain-or-shine event, but you’ll need to be 21 or older to drink. Tastings tickets are $25 at the gate and come with a complimentary souvenir wine glass. Wines will be available to enjoy by the bottle and the glass — and to take home.

People are also reading…

At Duck DonutsThe Spooky Box is back at Duck Donuts. Through Oct. 31, doughnut fans can scare up some seasonal flavors, including Dirt ‘N Worms, which includes chocolate icing, Oreo cookie pieces and a gummy worm; So Mummy, featuring vanilla icing, shredded coconut and a hot fudge drizzle; and Halloween Pumpkin, boasting pumpkin icing and Halloween sprinkles.

If all those doughnuts make you thirsty, consider the Dirt ‘N Worms milkshake. There’s also a doughnut sundae topped with a gummy worm.

Learn more at duckdonuts.com.

From Evil GeniusIf you’ve ever wondered which beer to pair with a White Castle burger or two, Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company has created a new limited-edition brew, It Hits Different.

It Hits Different is a 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA brewed with the new Sabro Hop and classic Centennial Hops. The new brew can be found in cans for retain sales and kegs for bar and restaurant enjoyment. Get all the particulars at www.evilgeniusbeer.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

One of the iconic dishes of West Africa is a pilaf-like dish called jollof rice. It’s vibrantly colored and heavily spiced — and it reflects how cultures across continents blend with delicious results. New World ingredients —tomatoes, bell peppers and chilies — were combined with native spices like grains of selim and an endemic species of rice and curry spices from India. Now it’s at the center of family meals and most celebrations. And the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street love it for its flavor and one-pot convenience. Nutty, fragrant basmati rice is seasoned with paprika, curry powder and thyme, before we simmer the grains with chopped carrots in a puree of tomato, red bell pepper and garlic.

No-Cook Cooking: Stuffed peppers add subtle Halloween vibe

For a festive but simple Halloween side dish, fill your orange peppers with seasoned black beans or a mix of black beans and corn. The aroma of stuffed peppers in the oven will give the appetizing impression that you've invested way more time in preparing the meal than you have, which is a No-Cook Cooking win any night of the year.

Buzz Bites: Doughnut fans celebrate National Coffee Day

Buzz Bites: Doughnut fans celebrate National Coffee Day

Twenty members of the Virginia Cider Trail will be presenting fall events through Nov. 25, including Albemarle CiderWorks, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Bryant's Cider, Coyote Hole Ciderworks and Potter's Craft Cider.

No-Cook Cooking: Find your own comfort level with Southern shortcuts

It has never been easier to serve Southern favorites for breakfast. You don't have to spend hours pounding dough for biscuits and browning flour for peppery buttermilk gravy before leaving for a long day at work unless you want to and it feeds your soul. And thanks to national brands and distribution hubs that spread traditional flavors across the country, you don't even have to be Southern to start the day with a decent down-home breakfast. 

The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail

The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail

The spritz originated in 19th century Italy. But it has evolved in recent years from Italian aperitif to global cocktail. This wine-based cocktail in its modern form consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. The prosecco adds fizz to a drink that had traditional been made with non-sparkling white wine. Bitters like Select, Aperol and Campari make the drink glow bright red and orange. Sales of spirit aperitifs grew in volume globally by 26% in 2021 over the year before, according to marketing analysts IWSR Drinks. The top five markets for aperitifs are Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

Buzz Bites: One for the books, and some treats on the way

This year's Pancakes for Parkinson's fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 on the University of Virginia's South Lawn. There will be music, a silent auction and all the flapjacks you can put away.

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael B. Jordan thinks 'Creed III' ''was the perfect time'' to begin directing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert