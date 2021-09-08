Buzz Bites: New pumpkin brew and gluten-free cocktails await

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s latest addition to its Oktoberfest lineup.

München on Pumpkin, inspired by the classic beers of Munich, is a Vienna lager updated for pumpkin spice season. It joins rich Vienna Lager and malty O’Fest on the Roseland brewery’s seasonal team.

Learn more at dbbrewingcompany.com.

At Bojangles’ Just in time for tailgating season, Bojangles’ has added three “rookies” to its team-themed Big Bo Boxes this year. The new boxes honor Wake Forest University, Florida State University and North Carolina A&T University.

At The Melting PotThe Melting Pot has brought back Forever Fondue on Mondays through Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Look for a three-course “endless entrée” array of herb-crusted chicken, filet mignon, shrimp and teriyaki-marinated steak, served with salad and chocolate fondue. If you need the cheese fondue as well for your crew, choose the four-entrée option for an extra $10.

Three new gluten-free cocktails also are on the menu.

Main Squeeze includes Absolut Citron Vodka, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and raspberries.