Buzz Bites: New flavors await doughnut lovers at Duck Donuts

Get all the details at duckdonuts.com.

Kudos to KingCarrington King, vineyard manager and co-owner of King Family Vineyards in Crozet, was named Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association. King received the honor during the VVA’s annual Winter Technical Meeting, which took place Feb. 25 and 26. Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring presented the award.

King has worked at King Family Vineyards since it was founded in 1998. While still a high school student, he helped plant eight acres of Merlot and Viognier vines. Under his management, the award-winning vineyard has expanded to 50 acres, of which 20 are on an adjacent property that he manages full time.

King graduated in 2002 from the University of Maryland with a horticulture degree. He lives in Crozet with his wife and three daughters and coaches youth lacrosse teams when he isn’t in the vineyard.

Lions Club effortsThe Charlottesville Host Lions Club has donated $6,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which will help provide 24,000 meals to neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.