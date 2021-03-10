Buzz Bites: New flavors await doughnut lovers at Duck Donuts

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a new springtime menu of doughnuts. You’re welcome.
Duck Donuts is unveiling its limited-time springtime doughnut flavors just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. (If you’re planning ahead to make sure you have something green to wear, the celebration falls on Wednesday this year.) Instead of taking the time to make cheesecake at home, you can enjoy some of your favorite flavors in convenient doughnut style.
The Cheesecake Assortment includes Cherry Key Lime Pie, which includes Key lime icing, cherry topping and a cream cheese drizzle; Strawberry Cheesecake, featuring strawberry icing, graham cracker crumbs and cream cheese drizzle; Peanut Butter Cheesecake, which combines peanut butter icing, Oreo cookie pieces, hot fudge and cream cheese drizzle; and Blueberry Cheesecake, which boasts blueberry icing and cream cheese drizzle.
Fans of the Lucky Duck Assortment are, well, in luck. Through Wednesday, the popular combination of a thematically appropriate marshmallow cereal topping and a bold green vanilla-flavored icing remains available.
If you’re planning to celebrate the day safely indoors with family members, consider getting a seasonal doughnut decorating kit to take home. Keep everything easy by ordering your kit — and maybe some extra doughnuts just for coffee breaks and snacktime — online or by using the Duck Donuts Rewards app.
Get all the details at duckdonuts.com.
Kudos to KingCarrington King, vineyard manager and co-owner of King Family Vineyards in Crozet, was named Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association. King received the honor during the VVA’s annual Winter Technical Meeting, which took place Feb. 25 and 26. Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring presented the award.
King has worked at King Family Vineyards since it was founded in 1998. While still a high school student, he helped plant eight acres of Merlot and Viognier vines. Under his management, the award-winning vineyard has expanded to 50 acres, of which 20 are on an adjacent property that he manages full time.
King graduated in 2002 from the University of Maryland with a horticulture degree. He lives in Crozet with his wife and three daughters and coaches youth lacrosse teams when he isn’t in the vineyard.
Lions Club effortsThe Charlottesville Host Lions Club has donated $6,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which will help provide 24,000 meals to neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is marking its 40th year by sending food home with record numbers of local folks dealing with prolonged hardship in the midst of the pandemic. To find out how you can help, go online to brafb.org.
At The Melting PotIf you’ve been going a little, well, stir crazy at home the past year or so, the folks at The Melting Pot understand. That’s why they’re offering Thursdate, a new date-night program.
For Thursdates, rose petals and candles are waiting at the table, and a four-course menu includes cheese fondue, salad, a premium entrée and Sparkling Chocolate Fondue. Safe distancing practices will help you find the peaceful environment you’ve been craving.
The Melting Pot offers in-person dining, curbside pickup and contactless delivery. Learn more at meltingpot.com.
Greek bake saleTransfiguration Greek Orthodox Church continues to accept Spring Bake Sale orders online through March 27. Go to transfiguration.va.goarch.org for selections and details, and place your orders at https://holy-transfiguration-greek-orthodox.square.site/#.
The pick-up dates will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 in the church hall at 100 Perry Drive.