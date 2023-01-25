Buzz Bites: New club offers tastes of The Wool Factory's wines

This week’s Buzz Bites begins by toasting a trio of wine events coming up at The Wool Factory.

The Broadcloth Wine Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and features a six-course menu by chef Tucker Yoder paired with Wool Factory wines. For tickets, which are $175, go to resy.com.

Next will be the Wool Factory Wine Fest, which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Wine Tasting Passport, which is $10, offers an opportunity to try more than 30 different wine selections. There’s no need to pre-register.

Sunday also is the official launch day for The Workshop Wine Club, and its first pickup days. Members receive four curated wines every month, as well as 5% off all wine purchases in the shop, a canvas wine tote and a detailed newsletter. To sign up, email kylie@ thewoolfactory.com.

REC’s parade prizeAfter Rappahannock Electric Cooperative won first place for its entry in the Town of Orange Holiday Parade, the power provider donated its $500 cash prize to the Love Outreach Food Pantry, which serves Orange County.

The prize money will allow the food pantry to feed 300 Orange County families for one month.

REC provides electric power to more than 172,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. Learn more at myrec.coop.

Valentine’s Day cookiesIt’s not too soon to sign up for Afton Mountain Vineyards’ Valentine Cookie Decorating Class on Feb. 11. The cookies already have been baked by neighboring Fox Farm Cookies; all you have to do is adorn and enjoy them.

To learn more, email FOXFARMCOOKIES@gmail.com.

Macarons and morePippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in North Garden will offer a taste of Paris in its Macaron Baking Class at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Chef Victoria will lead the class through the steps of creating lemon curd, espresso ganache and buttercream macarons.

Each class member will get two complimentary drinks during the class, and a family-style dinner follows in Pippin Hill’s Tasting Room.

Tickets are $162. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.