Buzz Bites: New Chipotle restaurant, FloydFest collaboration and more

This week’s Buzz Bites include a new Chipotle location, a FloydFest collaboration with Three Notch’d Brewing Company and wines that will boost the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

At ChipotleA new Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened at 1511 University Ave., on the UVa Corner. It’s open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The eatery is the chain’s third Charlottesville location. There’s still time to sign up for Chipotle Rewards and get free chips and guacamole after the first purchase. Learn more at chipotle.com.

At Three Notch’dThree Notch’d Brewing Company is releasing a new collaboration craft beer as part of an enduring partnership with FloydFest.

FloydFestivALE is available at all Three Notch’d locations, and four-packs of 16-ounce cans soon will be on retail shelves across Virginia.

There’s still time to enter a contest to win a pair of five-day tickets to this year’s sold-out festival, if you’re 21 or older; just go to https://threenotchdbrewing.com/ff2022. The prize includes two five-day tickets, backstage passes, VIP camping and parking for the festival, which will take place from July 27 to 31 at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd. The winner will be announced on July 8.

At DuCardDuCard Vineyards will be releasing small quantities of its Shenandoah White Wine and Black Bear Red Wine, and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

It’s possible to order the wines online for home delivery. Shipping is free on orders of six or more bottles, but if you aren’t a member of the wine club, you can order only two bottles of the featured wines.

Shenandoah White Wine has a Traminette base and a “rich tropical nose of lychee and citrus.” Black Bear Red Wine is a Cabernet Franc with an herbal background and aromas of blackberry and black pepper. Each wine is $35.

At Virginia DistilleryVirginia Distillery Company will reopen its Visitors Center from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday after a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The Visitors Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and there will be a new Whisky Snack Bar to frequent.

Distillery tours will start June 2. The hour-long tours, which include a tasting of Courage & Conviction American Single Malt whisky, will be available at 2 and 3:30 p.m. daily. Consider booking tours online before you arrive, as reservations are encouraged. Walk-ins will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.

At Bojangles’ Bojangles’ is bringing back its Camo Big Bo Boxes during May for Military Appreciation Month. The restaurant will donate $1 from each box sold to Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen or wounded soldiers.

And if you aren’t in the market for a full-sized Big Bo Box, it’s fine to donate by rounding up your purchase price to the nearest dollar to help the not-for-profit organization.

