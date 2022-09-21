 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Musical benefit for Meals on Wheels anchors a busy week

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites will have plenty of spirits to toast — and toast with — but everything starts with a benefit concert for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

Music for MealsA new annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall in Crozet. Chamomile & Whiskey and Bent Mountain Trio will serve up the live music.

To learn more, go to https://go.rallyup.com/musicformeals. That’s also where you can pick up tickets for drawings for all kinds of prizes from local businesses, including tickets to shows at Jefferson Theater and Ting Pavilion, golf time at Spring Creek Golf Club and The Club at Glenmore, two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Gala at Veritas Vineyards & Winery and a portrait session with artist Sarah Cramer Shields.

People are also reading…

And there’s no need to worry about losing a physical concert ticket or deleting an email by mistake, because all tickets will be available at will-call. Be sure to go online to prnbrewery.com to check out the Hops Kitchen menu if you’d like to make an evening of it with dinner.

General admission concert tickets are $50. As of press time, more than $79,000 has been raised so far to help provide hot, nourishing meals for neighbors across Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and there’s plenty of time to be part of the effort.

To enjoy the next few Bites to the fullest, start sweet-talking your designated driver now and make sure to spoil him or her for all that selflessness this weekend.

OrangetoberFestHere’s your chance to be part of a new event from the beginning. The inaugural OrangetoberFest, set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, will bring 15 Central Virginia breweries and three cideries together in downtown Orange to show off the creativity of the small-craft beverage industry.

Created by father-and-son team Steve and Zach Speelman of Iron Pipe Alewerks in Orange, the event also boasts appearances by Altered Suds Beer Company, Death Ridge Brewery, Old Trade Brewery and Cidery, Beer Hound, Far Gohn, Old House Brewery, 6 Bears and a Goat, Maltese Brewing, 1781 Brewing, Shotwell Run, Bald Top Brewing, WAR Craft Brewing, Son of a Bear Cider, Unionville Brewing, Patch Brewing, Castle Hill Cider and Southern Revere.

There will be plenty of local music, too, from James Tamelcoff, AP Project and Hazel River Bridge Band.

Tickets at the gate are $35; they’re $30 in advance. Designated drivers get in for $10. Get tickets and details at https://www.loveorangevirginia.org/orange toberfest.

Virginia Spirits ExpoSpeaking of new events, the inaugural Virginia Spirits Expo is planned for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. Radio Riot and Zach Angle will provide the music for an afternoon of more than 150 locally crafted cocktails served by 18 Virginia distilleries.

Look for local eats from Uncle Dave’s Tacos, Fabulous Foods Pizza Truck, Chiki’s Pancake and JAXX Pickles.

Tickets are $20, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. Get all the details at https://virginiaspiritsexpo.com.

Hop N’ HogHop N’ Hog Culpeper Block Party and BBQ Competition will fill The Depot zone in downtown Culpeper with brews and ‘cue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Look for a barbecue competition, and listen for live music by Mark Vollten & The Scenic Roots from noon to 2 p.m. and Keeton from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the gate and $15 in advance. Revelers younger than 12 get in for free. Find out more at culpeperdown town.com.

Museum qualityFans of music and visual arts have a new reason to raise a glass: Starr Hill Brewery is joining forces with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to release a limited-edition brew.

Storied Strings Lager was developed in honor of “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” which is the first exhibition to explore the significance of the guitar in American art from the early 19th century to the present. The exhibition includes 125 works of art and 35 musical instruments. To buy tickets, go to www.VMFA.museum.

A launch party for the new brew will be from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond. The light-bodied beer balances subtle German malt sweetness with German Hallerau hops and serves up notes of biscuit and toffee.

Peanut butter driveKroger is conducting its fourth annual peanut butter drive in its Mid-Atlantic stores through Oct. 14 to help provide plant-based protein for Feeding America and local food banks.

To pitch in, just purchase any brand of peanut butter you like and add your jar to the donation bin in the front of the store.

Fighting childhood cancerThrough Sept. 28, Dunkin’ will serve a free Gold Joy Donut to each person who makes a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Doughnut fans will savor a traditional ring doughnut with gold icing that’s topped with a Munchkins Donut Hole Treat. Learn more at www.bringjoy.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

Creamy pasta sauces can be tasty, but they can also be too heavy. For the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, the summertime solution lies in peak-season corn. The high starch content creates a creamy sauce without having to resort to cream. Just pull out the blender. Their recipe calls for blitzing corn kernels with scallion whites and a bit of water for a no-cook sauce. Simply heat cooked pasta with the mixture, more kernels and a little of the pasta cooking water to help the sauce cling. The result is a rich, slightly sweet pasta dish that won’t weigh you down. Fresh chilies, scallions and grated pecorino Romano cheese add a spiciness and savoriness that balance the corn’s sweetness.

Buzz Bites: Mark your calendars for all things apple

Carter Mountain Orchard's 10th annual Fall into Fun Festival, the official opening of the apple orchards and pumpkin patch for the season, is back all day Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music by Max Mandu, plus apple butter making, face painting and plenty of fresh apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider.

The Middle East’s bright solution for stale pita bread

The Middle East’s bright solution for stale pita bread

Tuscany’s solution for stale bread is panzanella, but that bread salad isn’t the only option. Fattoush (fah-TOOSH) in the Middle East is panzanella’s greener, crunchier cousin. It’s little more than the ubiquitous cucumber-tomato-onion salad that accompanies nearly every meal in the Middle East, but two ingredients set fattoush apart — sumac and pita bread. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street make their pita extra crunchy to give the salad more texture. They brush the rounds with oil and bake them until nicely browned. The spice sumac is like a dry citrus, with earthy, tart notes that brighten the salad without making the pita soggy. They also add an unconventional ingredient, quick-pickled grapes that add sweet-tart flavor and succulent texture.

For school lunch, why not a date insect or cucumber penguin?

For school lunch, why not a date insect or cucumber penguin?

When it comes to packing lunch for their kids, moms and dads have reliable favorites like PB&Js, bananas or maybe a bagel. Jenny Mollen has an unusual go-to — candy eyes. The writer and actor has learned that a pair of edible eyeballs attached to anything she sends will do wonders. They make her children snigger as they swallow goofy slices of bell peppers, kiwis or dates. Mollen’s tricks — at the intersection of food and craft — are contained in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches,” from the HarperCollins imprint Harvest. She offers 40 recipes from breakfasts to dinner, with a special emphasis on what to pack for school lunch.

No-Cook Cooking: Plan ahead for when you can't plan ahead

Spend a few minutes thinking about what you like to eat and how quickly you can make it happen. Make some space in your freezer and pantry. Then you'll be ready for the times you need to be fully present somewhere other than the kitchen. 

Keep kids healthy, laughing with some carrot bacon

Keep kids healthy, laughing with some carrot bacon

Writer and actor Jenny Mollen has a knack for making her kids’ lunches pop. She adds things like candy eyeballs to fruit and cuts funny shapes from vegetables. Her tips are in her new cookbook, “Dictator Lunches.” One recipe is for carrot bacon. It combines two carrots, maple syrup, the flavoring sauce coconut aminos, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. The carrots are cut thin using a mandoline. The carrot slices are then covered in a mixture of the other ingredients and put on a baking sheet until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes, Flip the slices halfway through.

School lunch ideas for pint-size vegetarians

School lunch ideas for pint-size vegetarians

If you have a pint-size vegetarian at home, there's no reason that packed lunches for school can't be as nourishing, delicious and kid-friendly as any other. AP food writer Katie Workman runs through some of the many options for meat-free but protein-filled lunches. Sandwiches can be rethought with plant-based substitutes for turkey and ham or with cheese accompanied by all sorts of yummy accompaniments. There's good old PB&J of course. Use a nut substitute if your school is nut-free. Don't forget eggs in their many varieties. Hard-boiled. Egg salad. Fritattas. Soups with a protein like beans can be great in thermoses. Avocado is a filling addition to just about anything.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “See How They Run”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert