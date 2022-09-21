Buzz Bites: Musical benefit for Meals on Wheels anchors a busy week

This week’s Buzz Bites will have plenty of spirits to toast — and toast with — but everything starts with a benefit concert for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle.

Music for MealsA new annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall in Crozet. Chamomile & Whiskey and Bent Mountain Trio will serve up the live music.

To learn more, go to https://go.rallyup.com/musicformeals. That’s also where you can pick up tickets for drawings for all kinds of prizes from local businesses, including tickets to shows at Jefferson Theater and Ting Pavilion, golf time at Spring Creek Golf Club and The Club at Glenmore, two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Gala at Veritas Vineyards & Winery and a portrait session with artist Sarah Cramer Shields.

And there’s no need to worry about losing a physical concert ticket or deleting an email by mistake, because all tickets will be available at will-call. Be sure to go online to prnbrewery.com to check out the Hops Kitchen menu if you’d like to make an evening of it with dinner.

General admission concert tickets are $50. As of press time, more than $79,000 has been raised so far to help provide hot, nourishing meals for neighbors across Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and there’s plenty of time to be part of the effort.

To enjoy the next few Bites to the fullest, start sweet-talking your designated driver now and make sure to spoil him or her for all that selflessness this weekend.

OrangetoberFestHere’s your chance to be part of a new event from the beginning. The inaugural OrangetoberFest, set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, will bring 15 Central Virginia breweries and three cideries together in downtown Orange to show off the creativity of the small-craft beverage industry.

Created by father-and-son team Steve and Zach Speelman of Iron Pipe Alewerks in Orange, the event also boasts appearances by Altered Suds Beer Company, Death Ridge Brewery, Old Trade Brewery and Cidery, Beer Hound, Far Gohn, Old House Brewery, 6 Bears and a Goat, Maltese Brewing, 1781 Brewing, Shotwell Run, Bald Top Brewing, WAR Craft Brewing, Son of a Bear Cider, Unionville Brewing, Patch Brewing, Castle Hill Cider and Southern Revere.

There will be plenty of local music, too, from James Tamelcoff, AP Project and Hazel River Bridge Band.

Tickets at the gate are $35; they’re $30 in advance. Designated drivers get in for $10. Get tickets and details at https://www.loveorangevirginia.org/orange toberfest.

Virginia Spirits ExpoSpeaking of new events, the inaugural Virginia Spirits Expo is planned for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Belmont Farms Distillery in Culpeper. Radio Riot and Zach Angle will provide the music for an afternoon of more than 150 locally crafted cocktails served by 18 Virginia distilleries.

Look for local eats from Uncle Dave’s Tacos, Fabulous Foods Pizza Truck, Chiki’s Pancake and JAXX Pickles.

Tickets are $20, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. Get all the details at https://virginiaspiritsexpo.com.

Hop N’ HogHop N’ Hog Culpeper Block Party and BBQ Competition will fill The Depot zone in downtown Culpeper with brews and ‘cue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Look for a barbecue competition, and listen for live music by Mark Vollten & The Scenic Roots from noon to 2 p.m. and Keeton from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the gate and $15 in advance. Revelers younger than 12 get in for free. Find out more at culpeperdown town.com.

Museum qualityFans of music and visual arts have a new reason to raise a glass: Starr Hill Brewery is joining forces with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to release a limited-edition brew.

Storied Strings Lager was developed in honor of “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” which is the first exhibition to explore the significance of the guitar in American art from the early 19th century to the present. The exhibition includes 125 works of art and 35 musical instruments. To buy tickets, go to www.VMFA.museum.

A launch party for the new brew will be from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond. The light-bodied beer balances subtle German malt sweetness with German Hallerau hops and serves up notes of biscuit and toffee.

Peanut butter driveKroger is conducting its fourth annual peanut butter drive in its Mid-Atlantic stores through Oct. 14 to help provide plant-based protein for Feeding America and local food banks.

To pitch in, just purchase any brand of peanut butter you like and add your jar to the donation bin in the front of the store.

Fighting childhood cancerThrough Sept. 28, Dunkin’ will serve a free Gold Joy Donut to each person who makes a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Doughnut fans will savor a traditional ring doughnut with gold icing that’s topped with a Munchkins Donut Hole Treat. Learn more at www.bringjoy.org.