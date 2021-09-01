Buzz Bites: Multiverse Kitchens, Siren join restaurant scene

Long Strange Chip tempts with baked-to-order cookies.

Dine-in service, takeout and delivery options are available between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 1747 Allied St. Learn more at multiversekichens.com or dial (434) 989-8807.

At SirenOn Oct. 3, chef Laura Fonner will open Siren in the space at 247 Ridge-McIntire Road that had been home to The Shebeen Restaurant and Braai until earlier this month. The new seafood-centric casual restaurant is the fifth under the Champion Hospitality Group umbrella.

Fonner, known for her years of work at Duner’s Restaurant, has appeared on eight episodes of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network; along the way, she has won more than $60,000 for cooking under fire.

Siren will open for dinner service on Oct. 3; brunch service will begin on Oct. 10. Expect the restaurant to serve dinner six nights a week and brunch on Sundays; it’ll be closed on Tuesdays. If you’re planning to order takeout online, Siren will be available on the Toast app.

Plenty of Champion beer selections are on the menu, including Missile IPA, Shower Beer and True Love. Look for a fresh cocktail menu and wines from Greece, Italy and Corsica.