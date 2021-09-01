Buzz Bites: Multiverse Kitchens, Siren join restaurant scene

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on two new restaurants joining Charlottesville’s dining scene, and an established eatery’s charity-minded silver anniversary.
At Multiverse KitchensNext time you’re trying to feed a hungry group and everyone wants something different, there’s a new option in town. Chef Harrison Keevil’s new place, which opened Aug. 31, actually contains seven different restaurant concepts to appeal to diners’ different tastes, needs and moods. Customers who place orders at multiversekitchens.com can order from any one of the restaurants — or any combination.
Brookville Biscuit and Brunch offers all-day brunch. Look for The Hangover Cure, a breakfast sandwich, and The B.F.P., a pancake that’s big enough to satisfy a crowd.
Firebox has a Mediterranean-inspired menu of grilled meats, vegetables, salads and sandwiches.
Fowl Mouthed Chicken focuses on fried chicken, making the most of locally raised birds.
Keevil Tea Room serves scones with clotted cream, a full English breakfast and a variety of tea sandwiches and other teatime snacks.
Smashing Salads offers a variety of warm and cold salads and greens-based meals.
Toad in the Hole presents child-friendly options, but you don’t have to be a youngster to order from the menu.
Long Strange Chip tempts with baked-to-order cookies.
Dine-in service, takeout and delivery options are available between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 1747 Allied St. Learn more at multiversekichens.com or dial (434) 989-8807.
At SirenOn Oct. 3, chef Laura Fonner will open Siren in the space at 247 Ridge-McIntire Road that had been home to The Shebeen Restaurant and Braai until earlier this month. The new seafood-centric casual restaurant is the fifth under the Champion Hospitality Group umbrella.
Fonner, known for her years of work at Duner’s Restaurant, has appeared on eight episodes of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network; along the way, she has won more than $60,000 for cooking under fire.
Siren will open for dinner service on Oct. 3; brunch service will begin on Oct. 10. Expect the restaurant to serve dinner six nights a week and brunch on Sundays; it’ll be closed on Tuesdays. If you’re planning to order takeout online, Siren will be available on the Toast app.
Plenty of Champion beer selections are on the menu, including Missile IPA, Shower Beer and True Love. Look for a fresh cocktail menu and wines from Greece, Italy and Corsica.
Fans of The Shebeen will be able to follow its founder, Walter Theo Xavier Slawski, to his other business, The Catering Outfit.
At Raising Cane’s Tailgating fans have a new reason to celebrate: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is marking its 25th-anniversary milestone by promising $25 million to help the different communities it serves.
Since founder Todd Graves opened his first place in 1996, Raising Cane’s has opened almost 600 restaurants and served up more than 2.5 billion of its Box Combos. During the chain’s first quarter-century, it has given more than $100 million to organizations that support education, pet welfare, feeding the hungry, active lifestyles, business development and entrepreneurship, and many other causes. An example is an annual holiday fundraiser that has sold more than 600,000 Plush Puppies to support pet welfare organizations.
To get all the details, go to canesandcommunity.com.